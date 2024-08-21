Crumbl Cookies’ fall menu could give anyone a sweet tooth

Debuting in 2017, Crumbl Cookies might be relatively new as far as dessert companies go, but it’s made quite an impact. The quest to create the best chocolate chip cookie got it started, and now customers are treated to a weekly rotating menu featuring all types of delectable flavors.

With Starbucks dusting off the pumpkin spice and Dunkin’ gearing up for its fall menu, you’re probably wondering what Crumbl Cookies has in store for the transition to autumn. Luckily, sweetcrumblspoilers, a TikTok account dedicated to all things Crumbl Cookies, has you covered. Spoilers posted on August 18 lay out the weekly menu for the last two weeks of August, the entirety of September, and the first week of October.

In addition to some fall-inspired flavors (yes, there is pumpkin coming!), the most notable drop is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie. This limited-time cookie is only available from August 19 to 24 and features two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream. Rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles, the cookie celebrates Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour in style.

If you’re excited to see what else Crumbl Cookies has cooking (er, baking), then check out the menu spoilers below. Note that Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk is available every week as a staple flavor.

August menu spoilers

Crumbl Cookies wraps August with a fusion of summer and fall flavors. Bright Lemon Glaze eventually gets replaced by warmer and more decadent autumn-inspired flavors like Pumpkin Square and S’mores Brownie.

August 19 to 24

Banana Pudding (NEW)

Lemon Glaze

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie

August 26 to 31

Pumpkin Square (NEW)

Peanut Butter Blossom

S’mores Brownie

Berries and Cream

Iced Oatmeal

September menu spoilers

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t the only one to get a Crumle Cookies partnership. According to these spoilers, The Afterlife Cake arrives just in time to celebrate the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 6. Besides that, you can look forward to five new flavors, including Banoffee Pie Cookie, which sounds like an interesting mash-up of coffee and banana cream pie.

September 2 to 7

Banana Bread (NEW)

The Afterlife Cake (NEW)

Churro

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip

September 9 to 14

Cookie Butter Tres Leches Cakes (NEW)

Lemon Cake (NEW)

Banoffee Pie Cookie (NEW)

Chocolate Crumb Ft. Oreo

Classic Peanut Butter

September 16 to 21

Raspberry Cheesecake

Maple Cinnamon Square (NEW)

Brownie Batter

Caramel Pumpkin Cake

Fried Ice Cream

September 23 to 28

Confetti Cake (NEW)

Birthday Cake Ft. Oreo

Peanut Butter Ft. Snickers

Caramel Shortbread Ft. Twix

Classic Pink Sugar

October menu spoilers

While the spoilers only include the first week of October, there’s still a lot to look forward to. Of particular interest is the “Top Secret” flavor being kept under wraps. Without a flavor hint or picture, it could be anything, perhaps even another collab.

September 30 to October 5

Blueberry Crumb Cake (NEW)

Top Secret (NEW)

Cookies and Cream Milkshake Ft. Mini Oreo.

Brownie Sundae

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

