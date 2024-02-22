Get Ready To Meet Three New (Amateur) Supersleuths—‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is Almost Here

Ready for another cozy British murder mystery? The Marlow Murder Club, based on the novel of the same name by Robert Thorogood, is almost here. Soon, you’ll get to meet three brand-new (amateur) supersleuths. What’s not to love?

Now, if Robert Thorogood’s name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason—he created one of our other favorite cozy murder mysteries, the hit BBC series Death In Paradise. Thorogood has adapted his own novel for the screen, so it’s safe to say we can expect more of what makes Death In Paradise so undeniably charming. The Marlow Murder Club novel is the first of three, so if the series does well (and why wouldn’t it?), there might be more in store in the future.

What’s The Marlow Murder Club about?

When murder hits the peaceful riverside town of Marlow—and before you ask, yes, it is a real town in England—retired archeologist Judith Potts is determined to solve the case because the victim was her neighbor. Along the way, she enlists the help of two other local women, dog-walker Suzie Harris and vicar’s wife Becks Darling, to help her unravel the mystery of her neighbor’s death. Though they may seem like an unlikely crime-solving trio, their hunches turn out to be right on the nose, and the local police force even agrees to hire them as consultants on the case. Now they just have to figure out who the killer is.

If you’re curious, a brief teaser trailer for the show has already been released. You can watch it below.

Who’s in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club?

Judith Potts will be portrayed by Samantha Bond, best known for playing Moneypenny in Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond films and Lady Rosamund in Downton Abbey. The brilliant Jo Martin, who made Doctor Who history as the first-ever Black female Doctor just a few years ago, will be portraying Suzie Harris. You might recognize Cara Horgan, who will play the vicar’s wife Becks Darling, from her roles in The Sandman, Traitors, and Midsomer Murders, and Natalie Dew, known for Sandylands and The Capture, will be portraying Detective Sergeant Tanika Malik.

In the U.K., the first episode of The Marlow Murder Club will air on March 7, 2024, and the second episode will premiere on March 8. British viewers will be able to catch the miniseries on the Drama channel or UKTV Play. In the U.S., The Marlow Murder Club will premiere on PBS Masterpiece, though at the time of writing, all that has been confirmed is that the show will debut in 2024. However, it has been confirmed that The Marlow Murder Club will be split into four parts for PBS Masterpiece as opposed to two.

(featured image: Drama)

