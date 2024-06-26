The Bear season 3 is finally upon us—but if , like us, you plan to binge it all at once, here’s when you can expect your next infusion of chef-fuelled drama.

Reports from Variety and Deadline show that The Bear has quietly had its fourth season greenlit, although not yet publicly announced by production company FX. This is hardly a surprise, considering the show’s storming success from its first two seasons and high anticipation for its third.

It’s also cleaned up in the awards circuit, taking home ten Emmys and four Golden Globes, including wins for leading man and woman Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. Looking forward to the future, here’s a look at what we might expect from The Bear season 4.

When will ‘The Bear’ season 4 come out?

What we don’t know so far is when The Bear season 4 will come out. However, the show has so far stuck to a pretty strict release schedule, with a new season coming every June. In fact, it always seems to be in the final week of June, demonstrating a tight adherence to an annual rhythm.

That means we can most likely expect The Bear season 4 in June 2024, probably between June 21 and 25. Of course, that’s not confirmed just yet but it would be unusual for FX to break from its three-year routine at this point.

Who will be in ‘The Bear’ season 4?

Although no official cast or plot news has been published yet, we can likely expect our leading duo of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri to stay in their respective roles as Carmy and Syd. The heart and soul of the show is also forged in the other long-term stars: Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Fak, L-Boy as Marcus, and flashbacks to Jon Bernthal as Michael.

With Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) now cast in Fantastic Four, it’s possible that those projects could clash. However, we hope that he stays on in the show; his growth in season 2 especially is the beating heart of the plot and it truly won’t be the same without him.

Season 2 also saw Molly Gordon’s Claire at odds with Carmy. While it’s expected that she will return in season 3, if her and Carmy can’t work things out, this could be her last season of the drama. Indeed, any dramatic twists in the story could result in any member of the cast disappearing for good. Until season 3 airs and is wrapped up, it’s hard to make any concrete predictions for season 4.

