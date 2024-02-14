Marvel’s Fantastic Four Cast Is Here! (To Wish Us a Happy Valentine’s Day)

The wait is finally over! We have our cast for the 2025 Fantastic Four movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and boy oh boy are the gears turning in my mind! Not only is Pedro Pascal confirmed as Reed Richards, but our favorite Cousin has made the cast!

News broke on Valentine’s Day that the team we know better as Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing has been officially cast with fan favorite choices for the role. It was already rumored that Pedro Pascal was going to take on Reed Richards, and now he is confirmed as the leader of the Fantastic Four!

Vanessa Kirby had been on a shortlist for a while to play Sue Storm, mainly because of her blonde hair, blue eyes, and badass abilities displayed in things like the Mission: Impossible and Fast & Furious franchises. Her casting as Sue, along with her younger brother Johnny, sets an interesting precedent.

Johnny Storm, the man who loves to yell “Flame on” to himself, is being played by Stranger Things favorite Joseph Quinn, making both Johnny and Sue British actors. Does this mean we will have a British sibling duo taking on Doctor Doom?

And all of that is topped off by our Cousin! Ebon Moss-Bachrach, famous for his role as Richie in The Bear, has previously been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show The Punisher. To be fair, his role as David (Frank’s buddy) looks completely different from how we know Moss-Bachrach to look now—or, you know, Ben Grimm, who is made of rocks.

The official casting came to us via a beautiful little Valentine’s Day card and has finally put to rest months of fans asking for news on the team!

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

This is just the beginning for Fantastic Four

The news of the main team may seem like we are set but there are still lots of unknowns about the rest of the movie. Who is their main villain? Do we have a Doctor Doom casting waiting for us? Who is playing Alicia so that Ben can have love in the midst of all of this chaos?

All of these questions have instantly popped into my mind now that the questions about who would play Mr. Fantastic and company have been answered. Personally? I think this cast could be a lot of fun given how beloved each member is.

Yes, these are safer casting decisions than not, but it’s still fun to think about Pedro Pascal playing one of the smartest men in the Marvel canon and how that is going to differ from his catalog of himbo roles. Joseph Quinn is going to do great, Ebon Moss-Bachrach can do no wrong, and Vanessa Kirby is a literal angel.

All this to say that I am excited to see what the new Fantastic Four movie has in store for us in the future! In the words of Johnny Storm, flame on.

