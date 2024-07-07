‘Presumed Innocent’ Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Presumed Innocent episode 6 is coming and I presume it’s gonna be really good, full of all sorts of legal and interpersonal shenanigans that make courtroom dramas such a good time to watch. Not so much 12 Angry Men but more A Handful of Emotional Complicated People.

Recommended Videos

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Presumed Innocent is a legal thriller based on a book of the same name. It was first adapted into a 90s film starring Harrison Ford as Rozat “Rusty” Sabich, who is a prosecutor with a close connection to the DA Raymond Horgan. His colleague Carolyn is found murdered in her apartment, and Raymond tells Rusty to step up and take charge of the investigation. That’s gonna be complicated, considering he and Carolyn hooked up in the past… while he was married to a woman named Barbara. Things get even worse when Rusty’s friends and colleagues start thinking that HE was the one who did it. Dramaaaaaa!

What happened in the last episode?

Barbara are Rocky’s marriage is on my rocks than a glass of scotch caught in a shipwrkech. Sure, she believes him when he says that he didn’t kill Caroline, but she also believes that her marriage is failing anyway and that the bartender at her local bar is mad hot. She ends up kissing the dude. Rusty, like Scotty from the old song, doesn’t know. Rusty’s friend Raymond also comes around to the fact that ol’ Russ didn’t kill Carolyn, but lets Rusty know that the evidence is stacked against him regardless. Rusty spends most of the episode freaking out. Understandable, considering his old flame is dead, his murder trial just started, and his marriage is in shambles.

When is the new episode coming out?

Presumed Innocent Episode 6 will be on Apple TV+ starting July 10, 2024. But what’s gonna happen in it? Oh so many possibilities! I mean, we know already because of the movie and the OG book, but perhaps fans of the TV series don’t know nothing about those. In case they wanna start knowing something, they should know that Tommy Molto, the acting head of the homicide division, REALLY wants to watch Rusty go down. He’s gonna do everything in his power to make that happen in this trial. What Molto doesn’t know is there’s more to this trial than meets the eye, and the corruption in this case goes all the way to the top.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy