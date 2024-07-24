Deku May Lose Control in the Next Episode of ‘My Hero Academia’

Hold on to your capes, the next episode of the smash-hit superhero anime My Hero Academia has been delayed! Don’t worry, there is no nefarious plot at work here but it does mean that fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what’s happening next for Deku and the gang.

We are currently 11 episodes into a 21-episode season, with My Hero Academia season seven shaping up to be one of the show’s best ever. The series is reaching its culmination as we are currently in the Final War Arc, and the final battles are going all out, with extreme consequences. Thanks to a delay in the schedule, the next episode of My Hero Academia, episode 12, won’t be released until August 3, 2024.

Why is it delayed?

Episode 11 has left the show on a massive cliffhanger, so while the delay may appear to be adding to the suspense that’s not the main reason. The reasoning for the delay is pretty harmless and the show and its superheroes are taking a short break to allow another set of superpowered humans to shine. The break is happening due to the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If it had stuck to the routine schedule, the episode would have been released on July 27, but this coincides with the opening weekend of the Olympic games. The episode has been delayed to avoid the clash.

What’s next for My Hero Academia?

Deku and the class of 1-A, along with the rest of the show’s superheroes, have been at war with the League of Villains led by Shigaraki, the wielder of All for One. The battle has been heating up, and the last episode saw it turn deadly as a series staple, the competitive and fiery Bakugo, gave his all against Shigaraki only for it to be insufficient.

Bakugo has been left for dead, his heart broken—not metaphorically, literally—at the hands of Shigaraki. The scene was shocking for viewers as well as for the heroes in the show, with Eraserhead and Best Jeanest distraught. We can only imagine then, just how Deku will react when he discovers Bakugo’s body. Shigaraki had best be prepared for what is about to be released.

The next episode will reveal whether or not Bakugo’s death is a permanent situation and will give us a look at just how Deku will react to the news, likely pushing himself further than he ever has before to avenge his fallen friend. Episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll at 2:30 AM (PT) and 5:30 AM Eastern.

