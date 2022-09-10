Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki is coming to Disney Plus in summer 2023, and some key details were revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA on September 10, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far!

At the end of Season 1, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was shoved back into an alternate version of the TVA after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) shoved him through a time door and killed the TVA’s secret leader, He Who Remains. Although details have been scarce so far, and the season is still being filmed as of this writing, we do have some information thanks to leaks and the D23 presentation.

Loki season 2 trailer

Although a trailer hasn’t been released to the public yet, D23 attendees were treated to an exclusive teaser for Season 2. The teaser begins with Loki creeping into a room in the TVA, where someone is reading a TVA handbook. After tentatively calling out, “Hello?” Loki is abruptly whisked away by an unseen time looper. A camera cut reveals that it’s another Loki variant who’s reading the handbook.

From there, we see some unsettling shots of Loki being ripped through a TVA hallway by a time looper. In a voiceover, Loki says that he’s seen “terrible, awful things” in his journeys through time. We also see Mobius, Sylvie, Hunter B-15, and Sylvie in various places in and out of the TVA, including libraries, archives, and a movie premiere (remember the leak where they were all wearing tuxedos?)

Throughout the teaser, Loki seems to be trying to warn everyone about the coming multiversal war, saying that “There’s nothing standing between this world and destruction. War is on the way.” At one point, he prunes a mural at the TVA to reveal a giant sculpture of Kang’s face in a hidden wall behind it.

In the last shot of the trailer, Mobius asks Loki who Loki has disguised himself as, and Loki answers with the names of every single Avenger. This last shot seems to indicate a couple of things: first off, that Loki has found his original Mobius, and secondly, that although the season picks up right where Season 1 left off, we’ll see a lot of time passing as Loki journeys through the multiverse of variant TVAs. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are directing the majority of episodes of Loki Season 2, are known for their horror films, and the teaser definitely has a horror vibe to it.

Characters and Cast

Over the past year, Marvel has confirmed that virtually all cast members from Season 1 will be returning. The teaser features Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Gugu MBatha Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

Joining them will be Ke Huy Quan, who joined Hiddleston, di Martino, and Wilson at the D23 presentation. Quan’s role isn’t yet known.

Release Window

The exact release date of Loki Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know the season is coming in summer 2023.

