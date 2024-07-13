Two Hollywood Icons Join Kim Kardashian, Ryan Murphy’s Upcoming Legal Drama

Prolific producer and filmmaker Ryan Murphy is back with another project, which is set to feature two dynamic actresses along with arguably the most well-known reality TV star and socialite of all time.

The six-time Emmy Award winner is creating and producing a legal drama titled All’s Fair, which will star eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Academy Award winner Halle Berry, opposite Kim Kardashian. The aforementioned actresses are also on the executive producer list alongside Murphy and Kardashian.

Described as a legal drama, the Hulu drama series will revolve around Kardashian’s character, a top divorce attorney at an all-woman L.A. law firm. Close and Berry’s characters are being kept under wraps for now. The show will likely have a glamorous undertone, which is likely to suit Kardashian’s style of acting, as seen in the latest season of American Horror Story. All’s Fair is Kardashian and Murphy’s second collaboration after the horror anthology series.

Murphy is joined by Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baintz in the creative team behind the Hulu show, who also executive produce. Other executive producers on the series include: Holly Jeter, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Kris Jenner; and writers Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine.

Active in the television industry since 1999, Murphy has overseen multiple successful projects, including but not limited to Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, and 9-1-1. He has also delved into filmmaking, directing three feature films, including the 2010 Julia Roberts movie Eat, Pray, Love. A recent creation of his that received considerable attention from both fans and critics was Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which earned Evan Peters a Golden Globe for the portrayal of the serial killer—though not without controversy.

Meanwhile, All’s Fair marks Halle Berry’s return to TV nearly after a decade, her last TV role being that of an astronaut on CBS’s 2015 sci-fi drama Extant. The show starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside her in the lead role and was canceled after just two seasons by the studio. However, All’s Fair appears to be just the show Berry might have been looking at to make a comeback, judging by the creative involved and the premise.

