New ‘Loki’ Season 2 Poster Is a Huge Gift to ‘Agent of Asgard’ Fans

With Secret Invasion all wrapped up, and a little over two months to go until Loki season 2 premieres, Marvel is finally starting to promote the next chapter of Loki’s story in earnest. On this beautiful Friday afternoon, fans were gifted with a new poster on Twitter—and the poster contains a huge gift for fans of the Loki from Marvel comics.

The image shows ten Lokis making their way around a giant Miss Minutes face. Most of them are dressed in variations of Loki’s Time Variance Authority uniform, some of them wearing his tattered shirt from season 1, and others wearing his new brown coat. One Loki is back in his prisoner’s jumpsuit, while another is wearing the Victorian suit he wears in the post-credit scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Those Lokis are great, but one Loki immediately jumped out at me.

In the lower right-hand corner, you can see one version of Loki who’s back in his Asgardian regalia. The best part is that his iconic horned crown from Thor: Ragnarok has returned. Don’t get me wrong—Loki looks great no matter what he’s wearing—but I don’t think I’m alone in pining for that classic Loki look.

And that’s not all! If you look really closely at the image, you can see that Asgardian Loki is wearing what could be a green coat with a fur collar. I’m not 100% sure, but that costume might be an updated version of the clothes he wears in Marvel comics.

This costume first appears in The Young Avengers, and Loki continues to wear it in Loki: Agent of Asgard and subsequent comics.

Why is Loki’s costume so important?

Last week, I attended San Diego Comic-Con and hurried to the Hot Topic booth when I heard that they’d unveiled a new Loki collection. To my disappointment, almost the entire collection was TVA-themed. I don’t love Loki because of the TVA! I love Loki because of Loki!

While the show’s premise of sticking Loki in a rigid office dystopia makes for some great plot beats, I think most fans are impatient to see Loki return to his old self: the clever, horned trickster god that we all fell in love with in earlier phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This poster has restored some of my faith that Marvel knows what makes Loki such an iconic character, and season 2 will deliver it.

Only 100,000 minutes left! Apparently. I’m too excited to do all that math.

