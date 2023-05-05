This ‘Loki’ Season 2 Art Makes a Big Reveal—If It’s Real

(Disney+)

Marvel has revealed new promotional art for Loki season 2! At least, they might have? I guess it’s more accurate to say that the art has materialized from somewhere out in the ether.

Several illustrations of Loki, Mobius, and other characters—including Ke Huy Quan’s new character—suddenly appeared on social media yesterday, with no easily traceable source. Covered Geekly found one image on Amazon’s French site, but even that item—a print on a t-shirt—can’t be found in Marvel’s official shop. Plus, one image that surfaced, a painting of Miss Minutes, is actually from over a year ago.

So are these images actually from Marvel? Are they fan art? Are they a hoax? It’s possible that they’re real, but leaked, which means that we’ll see more of them when we get closer to the premiere of Loki season 2.

Whatever they are, they’re intriguing. Let’s mine them for clues!

New ‘Loki’ art is true to the trailer, reveals first look at Ke Huy Quan’s character

Many of the images are done in a Soviet agitprop style, with messages like “This is bigger than the TVA … This is about everything” and “The TVA has to change and it has to start now.” The images show Loki, Mobius, Casey (who’s reportedly been upgraded to a recurring character), Hunter B-15, and Ke Huy Quan’s character.

Quan’s character is rumored to be a TVA worker who handles technology. His name is rumored to be Ourobouros, or “Bo” for short.

I attended Disney’s D23 Expo last September, where the first trailer for Loki season 2 was screened for attendees, so I can verify that Bo (if that’s his name) and Mobius’ costumes are accurate. Mobius does indeed appear in an oversized space suit for a moment in the trailer, and Bo wears a TVA uniform when Loki and Mobius visit him to get supplies.

Of course, a lot of people attended D23—plus, the trailer later leaked on TikTok, giving millions of people a chance to scrutinize the costumes. The art matches what we all saw at D23, but that doesn’t necessarily make it authentic.

New ‘Loki’ season 2 art reveals potential plot points and TVA daily life

If the art’s real, then it could point to the overall direction of Loki season 2. At the end of season 1, it was anyone’s guess as to where Loki would go. At the end of the season 1 finale, Loki is free of the TVA, but he’s the only one who knows about the TVA’s true purpose, and the multiversal war that’s coming.

Now, the new art reveals that not only does Loki remain with the TVA, but he seems to be trying to change it from the inside.

The image that made it onto the French t-shirt also gives a humorous—and ominous—glimpse into daily life at the TVA. Swipe all the way to the right in the Instagram post below to see it.

Looks like TVA workers are only allowed “1 slice” of pie per week. They can’t barter with coworkers for more than “1 slice!” Plus, they only get 17 minute meal breaks! If Loki doesn’t take the TVA down, he should at least help them unionize.

Loki season 2 is rumored to come out in September 2023.

