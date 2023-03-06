Are ‘Loki’ and ‘Secret Invasion’ Delayed? The Rumors, Explained

(Disney+)

Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion are two of Marvel’s most hotly anticipated projects of 2023. Loki season 2 will finally answer the questions raised by season 1’s cliffhanger—who’s in charge of the Time Variance Authority? Why doesn’t Mobius remember Loki? What’s going to happen to Sylvie?—while Secret Invasion will adapt the comic book story arc of the same title, in which shapeshifting Skrull agents infiltrate Earth and replace some of its heroes. However, rumors have surfaced that both series are delayed—and those rumors may have some truth to them.

Here’s what we know about the possible delay of Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion.

Loki and Secret Invasion‘s release dates: the rumor, explained

The news of a possible delay first broke on the Star Wars news site Bespin Bulletin. In a report on the release date for Ahsoka, Bespin Bulletin reported that Secret Invasion would release in May, while Loki season 2 had been pushed back to “much later in the summer.”

Technically, these release windows might not be delays. After all, Secret Invasion has been slated for spring 2023, with Loki coming summer 2023, and both are still technically true. Still, if Secret Invasion doesn’t come out until May, that leaves a long gap between February’s Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out May 5. It was previously widely assumed that Secret Invasion would come out in March 2023, with Loki following in June.

Why the delay, then? It most likely has to do with efforts at Marvel and Disney to stem the “firehose” of Marvel content that came out in Phase 4.

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger are restructuring Marvel content

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel executive producer Kevin Feige said that Marvel is reining in some of its Disney+ content. “We want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above,” Feige said. “So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.” Translation: don’t expect to see the same continuous Marvel content that we saw in Phase 4.

Head of Disney Bog Iger made a similar comment to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Disney plans to get “better at curating” films and shows that are “extraordinarily expensive.” Although both Feige and Iger’s comments came before Quantumania’s release, the third Ant-Man movie’s negative critical reception may have proved their point. Marvel may be spacing out its offerings not just to make sure they get plenty of attention, but to take the time to get them right.

