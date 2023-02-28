‘Quantumania’ Director Confirms That Direct ‘Loki’ Season 2 Connection

Whether you loved Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or hated it, you can’t deny that those post-credit scenes set up some very big things to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Quantumania director Peyton Reed has confirmed that the second post-credit scene doesn’t just hint at future developments. It’s taken directly from a scene filmed for Loki season 2.

In this scene, Loki and Mobius watch a Kang variant, Victor Timely, demonstrate a device he seems to have invented in the late 1800s. Mobius doesn’t seem to find Timely very scary, but Loki assures him that he’s “terrifying.”

Reed told ET that the scene “is actually a cut-down version of a scene from season 2 of Loki.” Reed explained that the decision to use a Loki scene in the post-credits was made early in the development of both Quantumania and Loki season 2, and that he fell in love with Victor Timely’s look when he was “whisked by the set when they were shooting that.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has used a scene from another project as a tag. Doctor Strange, for example, ends with Strange agreeing to help Thor find his father Odin—a scene that’s expanded in Thor: Ragnarok.

The use of the Loki scene in Quantumania’s post-credits might also help assure fans that after the largely unconnected movies and shows in Phase 4, Phase 5 will start to take shape as a tighter, more cohesive story.

Although not many details about Loki season 2 have come out yet, we do know that the season will likely focus on Loki trying to prevent Kang from starting the war that will threaten to destroy the multiverse. Tom Hiddleston has described season 2 as a “battle for the soul of the TVA,” and set leaks have revealed that Loki and Mobius will travel to different time periods, including the 1970s and possibly the 1990s.

(via ET, featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]