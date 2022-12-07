Gugu Mbatha-Raw Teases ‘Bolder, More Surreal’ ‘Loki’ Season 2

Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, is one of the most mysterious characters in season one of Marvel’s Loki Disney+ series. What’s her true motivation? Why is she so ruthless, willing to kill even close friends like Mobius to protect the Time Variance Authority? Where does she disappear to in the season finale? Mbatha-Raw recently hinted at some possible answers to these questions.

Speaking with ET, Mbatha-Raw revealed that season 2 will be more ambitious in scope than season 1. “The show is bolder and more surreal [in Season 2],” Mbatha-Raw said. “And in many ways, [it] goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting.”

Loki fans got to see a brief glimpse of those “bigger, bolder” places at the exclusive trailer shown at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022. In the trailer, we see new areas of the TVA, including a large atrium-like space, and a warehouse full of spare parts run by Ke Huy Quan’s currently unnamed character. We even get some costume changes in season 2, with Loki and Mobius sporting tuxedos, Sylvie working at a vintage McDonalds, and Hunter B-15 wearing a ball gown.

Mbatha-Raw also teased Renslayer’s whereabouts in season 2, saying, “Selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I’m really excited about.” At the end of season 1, Renslayer receives instructions from a mysterious benefactor—presumably He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), who runs the TVA behind the scenes—and walks through a mysterious time door. Jonathan Majors will be returning as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and in the Loki season 2 trailer, we see a hidden sculpture of his face at the TVA. In the comics, Renslayer is his romantic partner, so we may see them team up.

Mbatha-Raw isn’t the first cast member to tease details about Season 2. Last spring, Tom Hiddleston said that when the story picks up, Loki will be “almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been.”

