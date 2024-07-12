‘Ricky and Morty: The Anime’ Has a Release Date and It’s Approaching Fast!

The wildly popular Rick and Morty adult animation series is expanding to the world of anime!

Get ready to welcome the world of Rick and Morty … with a twist! The anime, created by Takashi Sano, will feature the same characters the fans have grown to love, but the series itself will be a breath of fresh air for those who have kept up with all seven seasons of the OG show.

And guess what? It’s scheduled to hit Adult Swim soon!

When will Rick and Morty: The Anime air?

Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to premiere on August 16, 2024, on Adult Swim. The first season of the series will be ten episodes long and will run until the second week of October.

All episodes are directed by Takashi Sano and from Telecon Animation. While the first episode will air on Adult Swim on August 16, it will also air on Toonami at midnight on August 18.

What is Rick and Morty: The Anime about?

Rick and Morty: The Anime centers around the adventures of the Smith household. The show will center around mad scientist and samurai Rick Sanchez, alongside his grandchildren, Morty Smith and Summer Smith. Their parents, Jerry and Beth Smith disapprove of the adventures Rick has with his grandchildren.

The anime will explore the show’s multiverse, and viewers will get to see different versions of the characters that live in different dimensions. With so many facets to a character, Rick and Morty: The Anime is a series to tune into!

