‘Sweet Home’ Is Entering Its Final Season

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jul 12, 2024 11:15 am

Sweet Home season 3 is dropping on Netflix in just a few days. That’s great news for fans of the horror fantasy series. The bad news for those fans craving more is that season 3 has been announced to be the last season of the series.

Yes, this will be the last time we’ll see Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) and the rest of our favorite characters in the drama. Sweet Home season 3 will premiere on July 19, 2024, and there will be a total of 18 episodes.

With the possibility of some evil characters returning to the plot, expect these 18 episodes to be a wild ride.

There have been speculations about Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) getting revived, and they turned out to be true according to the official trailer. Eun-hyuk is back, but how did he become a monster? That’s what we’ll have to figure out in the coming season.

But the end of the previous season also confirms the return of another character. Yi-kyung, who was supposed to be dead, had returned because her daughter turned her into a monster. It’s not really a blessing, since Yi-kyung’s new body as a monster doesn’t allow for much movement.

