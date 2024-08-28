I’m gonna need to see Tom Nook about a loan for all these awesome ‘Animal Crossing’ Lego sets

Picture this: It’s 2006. You just turned on your Gamecube to plug away at Animal Crossing. That museum isn’t gonna fill itself with fossils. You need those bugs to pay off your Nook loan. These Lego sets will take you back to the days of being thousands of bells in debt!

Maple’s Pumpkin Garden polybag is more of an addition to a Lego set than a bonafide Lego set. But what’s not to love about dear, sweet Maple and all of her pumpkins? With this set, you can help the little cub villager water her one solitary pumpkin. That’s all that her baby bear mind can conceive of! A whole patch? That’s a logistical impossibility? How could her little self ever water so many pumpkins? She doesn’t need a farm… what for? To turn a bell profit? Nice try, Tom Nook, I won’t let you impose any of your shady business practices onto this sweet summer child.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities allows for so much space for, well, activities! Just look at Bunnie pictured pole vaulting across that little mini river! I suppose she’s familiar with the shepherd’s leap technique used for centuries by dwellers of the Canary Islands. She’s pulling it off! What other kinds of outdoor activities are there? You could pitch a tent! Or splash around in the water! Or just take a gander at that big old bag of tools! You could do the classic Animal Crossing mischief-making and run around with a bug net hitting villagers on the head! It’s a timeless pastime. Practically the official sport of Animal Crossing, don’t you know?

Julian’s Birthday Party is coming up, but did you ever get an invitation in the mail? No? Well then it looks like you should buy this Lego set and crash it. Ruin his special day for leaving you out. Oh look, Julian put up some fun party streamers on a pink tree! Would be a shame if a wayward birthday candle flame ignited the whole thing. And what’s that? Julian’s got a little radio? Better chuck it in the river so he can’t signal for help. Need to make a getaway? Why not use the brand new skateboard that Jules got for his birthday, and ride off with the remaining presents he’s yet to unwrap? After all, the best gift you can give him is the gift of knowledge: the knowledge that you are not to be trifled with.

Who among us didn’t relish the thought of sailing off to Kapp’n’s island? Ahhhh to escape from the annoying villagers at home, always asking for help gardening or errands they should be running. To let our worries of Nook’s crushing debts fade away while listening to the old sea turtle sing a rousing shanty. Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour will bring back all the good vibes of a good old island visit. And look! The island even comes replete with coconuts! Oh, remember the joy of finding them, planting them by the seaside, waiting for the coconut trees to grow, and then selling the fruits of your labor in bulk to old Nook? And what’s that I spy in the water? A red snapper? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure you’re looking at 3,000 bells right there. All you gotta do is catch it with the fishing rod the old Kapp’n was so kind to include.

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House is the definition of good and evil. On the right is the sweet and ever-cheerful purple cat villager Rosie, who loves nothing more than watering the flowers and singing the day away. On the left? Well, Nook might be a tanuki, but at his rotten core, he’s nothing but a capitalist dog. This man’s predatory business practices have forced many a villager into mountains of debt, more bells than a cathedral. When you’re done paying off another installment of your endless loans to The Man, at least you can head on over to Rosie’s for some more pleasant company.

Isabelle is the unofficial mascot of Animal Crossing, eclipsing even the charismatic K.K. Slider in terms of sheer star power and influence. With Isabelle’s House Visit, you can pay homage to the Animal Crossing titan herself. Pick apples. Water the vegetables. Have a sit for a while in Isabelle’s cozy little house. But don’t let her charming smile fool you. I’ve seen what this dog can do to people in Super Smash Bros. It isn’t pretty. Not only that, she’s got powerful friends, the Doom Slayer from Doom being one of them. You’ve been warned.

Sure houses and gardens are cool, but who could resist taking to the skies with the Fly with Dodo Airlines? Honestly, I could. Didn’t dodos go extinct for a reason? Aren’t they the poster child for animals that don’t know how to survive? These guys weren’t even smart enough to find food and avoid predation, and you want me to get up into a PLANE with one? Maybe I’ll just hang out in the included mini-airport terminal and read a magazine or something.

Coachella who? I’m going to K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza. K.K. Slider is the Hozier of Animal Crossing, his achingly beautiful tunes have captured the hearts of the village multitude. The set comes with a buildable village town hall and a stage on which K.K. can perform. And look! Isabelle is there too! Along with a fox whose name I forget! I hope she’s not related to that other shady fox Redd. If you thought Tom Nook was bad, just wait until you buy a fake painting off of that guy. Better steer clear, K.K., just get in that included tour bus of yours and drive to the next town.

