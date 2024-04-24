If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

The day Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen was unsealed from the Prison Realm, the internet broke. We were all convinced that nah, he’d win. It’s one of the biggest comebacks in anime history, so how can he lose?

That’s another discussion to be had. For most Gojo Satoru fans, time stopped when he broke free from the Prison Realm in Chapter 221 of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the help of his students and another sorcerer, Satoru was unsealed roughly two weeks after he was captured.

It may have only been a matter of weeks in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, but some fans have counted down the days Gojo Satoru has been sealed. Spoiler alert: It took years for us to see Gojo Satoru again in the manga.

SATORU GOJO HAS BEEN UNSEALED. — how long has gojo been sealed? (@howlonginthebox) April 23, 2023

But Gege Akutami had other plans and decided that maybe it was time to give the title of ‘the strongest’ back to whom it originally belonged. Thankfully, nobody’s making a countdown account for a Gojo Satoru revival, because it would drive anybody on the verge of a breakdown. It’s a tempting idea since there are many good signs that point toward the possibility of him coming back.

Will Gojo find a way to come back to life in the coming chapters, or are we just incapable of accepting loss? As far as the story is concerned, his students are standing their ground against Sukuna. In fact, Yuji has surpassed the King of Curses and might be the one to put him back to sleep. So is there a need for Satoru to come back? I don’t want to answer that, but at least his students got it from here.

