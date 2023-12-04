It Might Not Be Gojover for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Fans

Time stopped for many avid Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers after the tragic events of Chapter 236, but could Gojo Satoru return? For those who haven’t read up to that point in the manga, this is your spoiler alert. Read at your own risk.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been all but fun and games since the Shibuya Incident Arc, and that part of the anime and manga alone claimed many lives of beloved characters and unleashed unspeakable bouts of terror in Tokyo.

But after Gojo Satoru was unsealed, many fans were in high spirits and were convinced that it was nothing but victory from that point on. Those who’ve counted the days of his return felt at ease, knowing that “the strongest’ in the series was finally out to put Ryomen Sukuna in his place.

Except, things happened in reverse. Gojo Satoru died in Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen after getting cut in half within Sukuna’s domain. Many refused to cope with the grief of losing Gojo, the steal-showing side character in the series whom many simply couldn’t help but love. At least Sukuna thought that Gojo was indeed a worthy opponent, so the readers should just move forward.

The series published many more chapters even after the events of this loss, but there is a good section of fans who believe that Gojo Satoru will return as hinted throughout the manga. In Chapter 117 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru explained to Megumi that a Ten Shadows Technique User from the Zenin Clan was able to kill a Limitless User with Six Eyes from the Gojo Clan. At the time, fans speculated that this was Gojo’s way of saying that Megumi would surpass him.

Given the events of Chapter 236 where Megumi’s body has been possessed by Ryomen Sukuna, this conversation could now be viewed as a sick foreshadowing of Gojo getting killed by Sukuna through the hands of his very own mentee, Megumi. This isn’t the only instance wherein the sorcerers anticipated the loss of Satoru, since even before going to battle against Sukuna, Satoru himself had a short conversation with Ieiri Shoko to tell Megumi about the truth about his father is in case that Gojo couldn’t do so himself.

Needless to say, the sorcerers were prepared in the worst-case scenario that Gojo Satoru would lose to Ryomen Sukuna. There’s a strong possibility of his revival, and it’s not just the inability of fans to move past a character. This isn’t Satoru’s first rodeo with death, and he’s died once against Fushiguro Toji only for him to come back stronger and discover Hollow Purple. Does this mean that Satoru will be coming back with a vengeance against Sukuna?

In Gojo’s cover art in Volume 4 of the manga draws him with a white line of light in front. This became a point of speculation by many, wherein Gojo would discover a new cursed technique or his maximum technique. While this is unconfirmed, fans also believe that discovering that technique doesn’t come for free.

Avid supporters of Jujutsu Kaisen and even regular anime fans would recognize Gojo Satoru from a mile just for his stunning blue eyes. Fans know the sheer power behind those eyes and theory crafters believe that Gojo made a binding vow for his life and a boost in power, at the cost of his six eyes. Scenes in the anime opening, as well as various parts of the manga, often imply eyes getting stabbed, or Gojo covering half of his eyes in scenes and official illustrations. Miwa herself had lost her ability to wield a sword because of a binding vow, all for the sake of a temporary power boost.

There’s no telling how Gojo Satoru will be revived, but it may be all to finish Ryomen Sukuna at the cost of everything. Now that the stage is set, it looks as if Satoru’s revival is nigh.

