Has ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Come to an End?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been dark. Gojo Satoru has been sealed into the prison realm, multiple civilian and sorcerer casualties have been declared, and to top it all off, Japan will soon be overrun by cursed spirits through the Culling Game.

The Shibuya Incident Arc is brutal, but nothing compared to the scale of depravity awaiting viewers in the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen. This is all thanks to Kenjaku, who wanted to throw Japan into chaos for sorcerers to “evolve.” The only way to do that is to force non-sorcerers, sorcerers, cursed spirits, and curse users to kill each other.

**Spoilers ahead for the final episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2!**

The latest and sadly final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 23, wasn’t as explosive as expected, and some fans felt underwhelmed. It’s practically the calm before the storm, and manga readers will know that it’s very much needed, given what’s to come. This anime about sorcerers and vengeful spirits will take a sharp turn from bad to worse. It’s not just going to be about getting rid of cursed spirits anymore—it’s about to become a battle royale, mainly against Ryomen Sukuna and many other strong, re-awakened spirits.

But the cursed spirits aren’t the only concern—Jujutsu society’s higher-ups are undoubtedly rotten. After Gojo Satoru was sealed in the prison realm, the higher-ups expelled him from Jujutsu society and declared death on anybody who dared to help unseal Satoru. Masamichi Yaga, Satoru’s former instructor, has been blamed for “inciting” Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, which led to the Shibuya Incident. Itadori Yuji’s death sentence has been hastened without Satoru’s protection.

Itadori Yuji, the goat, the real MC, concluded the Season 2 ?

THANK YOU JJK, SEE YOU AGAIN #JujutsuKaisen #jjk #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/C3lLlSpGhb — – ? VIN KZKUII ? – (@kzkuii) December 28, 2023

The higher-ups are blaming everybody who had a hand in lessening the severity of the Shibuya Incident and using them as scapegoats. Those announcements may not have been animated in a flashy way, but they’re nevertheless infuriating to read. But anime fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will just have to hold that anger in their hearts until the next season since episode 23 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is the final episode of the season.

