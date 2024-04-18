Sukuna and Yuji during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category:
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257 Is Breaking the Internet Over Yuji and Sukuna Lore

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:16 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 256, had fans hyping Yuji Itadori up after he delivered a Black Flash like no other. Yuji is taking no more slander and has proven that he’s indeed worthy of being the main character.

But recent leaks suggest that we’re not just going to get a stronger Yuji Itadori in Chapter 257. Instead, Gege Akutami is going to drop a big lore bomb regarding Sukuna and Yuji’s relationship. Spoiler alert: Yuji is believed to be related to Sukuna. How could a guy who’s a thousand years old have a twin or even a nephew in the modern age?

My brain got cooked trying to understand this absurd connection, but we’ll get a clearer explanation once Chapter 257 arrives.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 57 ahead!

Yuji is Sukuna’s Twin? Not Really

Yuji’s grandfather wanted to tell his grandson more about Jin Itadori and Kaori Itadori. But Yuji said he didn’t care about his parents and decided to talk about something else. If he’d listened back then, maybe we’d have a better understanding of this complicated family tree.

According to the untranslated scans, Sukuna once had a twin that he cannibalized in their mother’s womb. Although it’s possible for a twin to be reabsorbed into another, we don’t put it past Sukuna to do this deliberately. His one and only goal was to become stronger, and the means of reaching that goal don’t matter to him.

But that twin had found itself in the cycle of reincarnation and became Jin Itadori. This makes Sukuna the estranged ‘soul uncle’ of Yuji. That sounds tragic until you realize how much untapped potential Yuji has had up until now. The last time we’ve experienced this much shock was when Yuta Okkotsu copied one of Sukuna’s cursed techniques, but Yuji is destined to do so much more.

The end of the chapter notes that Yuji ‘has surpassed the King.’ It’s a fitting footnote, since by the end of the chapter, Yuji would know how to use ‘cleave’ and ‘dismantle’ on his own. Sukuna may never want to admit it, but Yuji might be the only person capable of getting rid of him once and for all.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.