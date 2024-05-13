Yuji’s Self-Proclaimed Brother Is Coming to His Rescue in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260

Someone just got cooked in Jujutsu Kaisen, and many are still in tears over it. Who would’ve thought Choso’s last moments would be so beautifully brutal? Now, all eyes are turned towards what will come of it with the release of chapter 260.

Recommended Videos

For those who follow leaks, we already knew Choso would save Yuji at the cost of his life. At his dying breath, Choso apologized that he couldn’t be a better teacher to Yuji. He had a tendency to do everything by instinct, and it was his protectiveness for Yuji that made Choso shield his little brother from the flames of Sukuna’s Furnace. It’s a reasonable and great conclusion to Choso’s character, albeit unnecessary.

But in death, Choso regrets that he’ll be leaving Yuji all on his own. This isn’t true because Todo, Yuji’s self-proclaimed brother, is coming to the rescue once again in the next chapter. Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen is coming on May 20, 2024, so let’s hope that this chapter won’t result in another heartbreaking casualty.

#jjk259 todo isn’t the step brother HE’S THE BROTHER THAT STEPPED UP pic.twitter.com/2iyaozKaVB — g (@kisspowa) May 9, 2024

The only death we’re wishing for is Sukuna’s in the coming chapter. He’s most likely at his weakest after using Furnace, unless Sukuna has another technique he couldn’t wait to use. I wouldn’t put it past Sukuna to throw more malevolent surprises at us, because he just keeps getting stronger as the Culling Game drags on.

If there’s a silver lining to all this, it’s that Yuji isn’t obliterated in spirit after witnessing his brother die. Todo is here to be Yuji’s backup, and most of the other sorcerers have been saved by Todo. We’re not sure who else died from Sukuna’s Furnace, and it would be hard to hear once the dust settles. But for now, we can count our blessing—that one and only blessing being Todo Aoi.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more