‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 236 Is Giving Fans a Meltdown on Twitter

Nothing is crueler than pulling a last-minute Uno-reverse on a beloved character. Prior to Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen, many were reporting sure victory in favor of the overpowered Gojo Satoru, who—despite frying his brain, among other things—was able to land a seemingly decisive blow against the King of Curses. Many fans were celebrating the conclusion of Chapter 235, and news outlets were reporting the ending of the chapter as a huge win for Satoru.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga and anime. Read at your own risk!

Unfortunately, it was all just a ruse for what’s about to come. Manga chapter 236 had “Gojo Satoru” and “GEGE WHEN I CATCH YOU” trending on Twitter an hour after the chapter’s release. Many readers were coping through denial, and others believed that Gojo Satoru would be resurrected like a god on the seventh day. Entrenched in immense grief, there was also a subsection of hardcore fans who were manifesting Gojo Satoru back to life on fanfiction websites.

i might get banned on ao3 but i had to pic.twitter.com/aB7JtYV6HA — ame ʚїɞ gojo is alive (@uusatoru) September 23, 2023

Anime Gojo Satoru lovers are also not doing well, because he was sealed in the box the same week the manga chapter of his death was published. Twitter user @howlonginthebox notably documented the days Satoru was sealed and counted up to 1189 days of being sealed in the box. It’s safe to say that three years in the box for manga readers was a long time, so the graphic image of him being cut in half by his student possessed by Ryomen Sukuna reasonably sent people spiraling into disbelief. While others struggle to accept the current reality, fans in Chile already held a memorial for Gojo in what appears to be a subway. Many fans left flowers and notes on Gojo’s graffiti.

LMFAOOO no way jjk fans holding a memorial event for gojo pic.twitter.com/OXw2RxaZgS — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) September 23, 2023

Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, mentioned that they’d forgotten to draw a panel because of the weekend in the notes of Shonen Jump, and nothing more. The world is in shambles, but Gege is enjoying their break.

