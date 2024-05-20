Geto Suguru getting annoyed from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
That Ghost in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 261 Had Better Be Gojo Satoru, or Else

Published: May 20, 2024 03:10 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter is making readers anticipate one of the best anime character comebacks of all time. Maybe Gojo Satoru wasn’t lying when he said he’d win. He just needed more time.

Fans have been speculating, even before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, that Gojo Satoru is alive. After seeing the chapter in full, Chapter 260 confirms nothing about the return of the Honored One. But why else would Gege Akutami call the mysterious figure from the shadows the “ghost of the strongest” if it’s not Gojo Satoru?

As a longtime reader of the manga, I’m used to having my feelings played by Gege Akutami. I’ve seen too many characters die and experienced too much false hope. While I’m still silently hoping for the return of Gojo Satoru, nothing’s for sure until we see Chapter 261, which will be available on May 26, 2024. Until then, I’m not getting too excited, for my own good.

Ghost Gojo allegations aside, Todo Aoi was the real hero in this chapter. If it weren’t for Todo, Yuji might have fallen into so much despair after seeing his brother sacrifice himself for Yuji’s sake. What’s even more impressive is that Todo’s now fighting with Sukuna, even if he’s been absent after losing his hand in Shibuya.

It’s great to see Todo fight against the reigning strongest sorcerer in the manga, even with a prosthetic hand in place. It goes to show that not even a missing limb can stop Todo, who has always been an amazing fighter and jujutsu sorcerer.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.