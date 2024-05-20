Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter is making readers anticipate one of the best anime character comebacks of all time. Maybe Gojo Satoru wasn’t lying when he said he’d win. He just needed more time.

Fans have been speculating, even before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, that Gojo Satoru is alive. After seeing the chapter in full, Chapter 260 confirms nothing about the return of the Honored One. But why else would Gege Akutami call the mysterious figure from the shadows the “ghost of the strongest” if it’s not Gojo Satoru?

As a longtime reader of the manga, I’m used to having my feelings played by Gege Akutami. I’ve seen too many characters die and experienced too much false hope. While I’m still silently hoping for the return of Gojo Satoru, nothing’s for sure until we see Chapter 261, which will be available on May 26, 2024. Until then, I’m not getting too excited, for my own good.

wait someone said yesterday that today will be 236 days since gojo’s death AND HE ACTUALLY CAME BACK EXACTLY 236 DAYS LATER NONE OF THIS WAS A COINCIDENCE #JJK260 pic.twitter.com/i97f6zMjIe — baeli ? (@BIGDADDYGOJO) May 16, 2024

Ghost Gojo allegations aside, Todo Aoi was the real hero in this chapter. If it weren’t for Todo, Yuji might have fallen into so much despair after seeing his brother sacrifice himself for Yuji’s sake. What’s even more impressive is that Todo’s now fighting with Sukuna, even if he’s been absent after losing his hand in Shibuya.

It’s great to see Todo fight against the reigning strongest sorcerer in the manga, even with a prosthetic hand in place. It goes to show that not even a missing limb can stop Todo, who has always been an amazing fighter and jujutsu sorcerer.

