10 Major ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Deaths, Explained

Facing a cursed spirit is just another Tuesday in Jujutsu Kaisen. Death lurks around every corner with the nonchalance of someone choosing ice cream flavors, and our protagonist, Yuji Itadori, continuously tries to navigate this deadly world. Speaking of death, it’s practically a recurring character in this show. The series treats its fatalities with a gruesome spectacle and narrative significance, turning each demise into an event as artful as it is agonizing.

Each character’s exit is as meticulously choreographed as a dance number, albeit with more dismemberment and fewer jazz hands. The deaths are not just for shock value; they are pivotal, reshaping the narrative and the characters’ motivations. It’s like the showrunners sat down and thought, “How can we break the audience’s heart today?” In Jujutsu Kaisen, the reaper is always in the wings, waiting for a dramatic entrance, and oh boy, does he love the spotlight. As viewers, we’re left captivated, horrified, and oddly amused, and these 10 deaths indeed did a number on us.

Junpei Yoshino

Junpei Yoshino was that boy who dared to dream in a world crawling with curses. His story in Jujutsu Kaisen is a classic tale of “wrong place, wrong time,” with a twist of dark magic and ill-fated friendships. With his schoolboy charm and a heart as big as his misfortunes, Junpei stumbled into the jujutsu world like a lost kitten in a jungle. His encounter with Yuji Itadori, our curse-punching hero, seemed like a ray of hope, a chance for a friendship in a life marred by bullying and loneliness.

But in Jujutsu Kaisen, hope is often a prelude to heartbreak. Junpei’s end was as poetic as it was tragic. Transformed into a cursed spirit by the malevolent Mahito, a being with less empathy than a rock, his death was not just a plot twist but a gut-wrenching crescendo of the series’ symphony of sorrows. It served as a stark reminder of the cruel, unpredictable nature of the world our characters inhabit.

Mahito

In true mischievous cursed spirit fashion, Mahito’s existence was full of humor and wickedness, making him as captivating as he was horrifying. He flitted around with the carefree air of a trickster but with the deadly intent of a seasoned villain. His ability to manipulate souls was like watching a twisted artist at work, creating and destroying with a mere touch.

Yet, every showstopper has their final bow, and Mahito’s was nothing short of spectacular. His demise at the hands of Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo was a crescendo of fury and vengeance, a fitting end for a being who toyed with lives like they were mere playthings. This was no mere skirmish; it was a poetic justice, served cold and hard. Mahito’s end wasn’t just a victory for our heroes; it was a narrative high note.

Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro, the man who was more enigma than human, boasted a skill set that would make even the most seasoned sorcerer do a double take. His presence in the series was like a gust of wind: powerful, unpredictable, and impossible to ignore. Toji was a character who walked the fine line between anti-hero and villain, a line as thin as the blade he wielded.

His death, much like his life, was nothing short of theatrical. It was the climax of macabre, where he met his end at the hands of his own son, Megumi Fushiguro—talk about family drama. This moment wasn’t just a plot twist but a Shakespearian tragedy wrapped in a supernatural showdown. In a series where the supernatural is as common as traffic in Tokyo, Toji’s death stood out for its emotional depth and narrative impact.

Hanami

Hanami was less of a cursed spirit and more of a botanical nightmare with a penchant for destruction. This walking, talking, and utterly terrifying plant-like entity brought a whole new meaning to the phrase “flora and fauna.” Hanami’s existence was a curious blend of nature’s tranquility and the chaotic essence of a cursed spirit—imagine a serene garden, but the flowers are plotting your demise.

Hanami’s death was a grand display in the theater of the absurd and supernatural that is Jujutsu Kaisen. The battle was a symphony of sorcery, fists, and wit, culminating in a dramatic and well-deserved demise. Hanami’s exit from the stage was a victory for our heroes.

Satoru Gojo

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where sorcerers and curses collide in death and destruction, the demise of Satoru Gojo, the “Strongest Sorcerer,” sent shockwaves through the fandom, leaving a trail of bewilderment and despair. Gojo, the enigmatic and blindfolded prodigy, was an embodiment of unparalleled power, his abilities bending the very fabric of reality to his will. His death, however, was not a grand spectacle of magical annihilation but rather a subtle, almost delicate, unraveling.

The architect of Gojo’s demise was Sukuna, the King of Curses, an ancient entity of immense power and malice. Sukuna exploited Gojo’s abilities through intricate machinations, turning his Infinity, once an impenetrable defense, into a conduit for his own destruction. The seemingly invincible Gojo fell not to a direct blow but to a calculated erosion of his own defenses.

Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai’s demise in Jujutsu Kaisen was a chapter that combined the innocence of first love with the harsh reality of the jujutsu world, a blend as bittersweet as dark chocolate with a hint of chili. Her death, coming at the hands of a curse during the Star Plasma Vessel Arc, was like watching a tragic opera, where the heroine’s aria is cut short just as it reaches its crescendo.

With her dreams and aspirations, Riko was a fleeting whisper of normalcy in a narrative often dominated by roars and thunder of curses and battles. In her brief sojourn in the series, she brought a touch of innocence and a glimpse of the everyday joys and sorrows often overshadowed by the grand battles of the jujutsu world.

Jogo

Jogo, the fiery cursed spirit, was quite literally a hot-headed antagonist, blazing through the series like a volcano. His presence was a constant reminder that in the world of curses and sorcery, being a literal hothead could be more than just a metaphor. Jogo’s demise was like watching a spectacular, explosive, and oddly poetic fireworks display at the end of an intense drama.

Engulfed in his own flames of fury and ambition, Jogo’s end came at the hands of Satoru Gojo. The battle was less of a fight and more of an extravagant showdown of power, with Gojo leading and Jogo stumbling despite his best efforts. Jogo’s death was a blaze of glory, fitting for a character who lived and breathed fire.

Masamichi Yaga

Masamichi Yaga, the beloved principal of Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College, met a fate that was as heart-wrenching as it was unexpected, proving that even in a world bursting with curses, the most poignant moments can arise from the simplest of actions. Yaga, a figure of wisdom and warmth in a narrative often cold with conflict, was the kind of character who exuded the calm of a seasoned teacher with the mystery of a sorcerer.

His demise juxtaposed the tranquility of his demeanor with the brutality of his fate, a poignant reminder of the cruel nature of the jujutsu regulations. His passing wasn’t just a loss for the characters but a moment of collective mourning for the audience, a testament to his impact as a mentor and a moral compass in the series.

Kechizu and Eso

Kechizu and Eso, the infamous cursed womb brothers, met their demise in a fashion as dramatic and intense as their very existence. These brothers, who could give any horror movie twins a run for their money, were a blend of eerie sibling synergy and nightmarish powers.

Their end came at the hands of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki, a duo that combines raw energy and sheer grit like a supernatural peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The demise of Kechizu and Eso showcased the raw, unfiltered essence of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s battle scenes.

Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami, the stoic and suit-clad sorcerer, met his fate in a manner as understated and dignified as the man himself. Nanami, known for his pragmatic approach and a sense of responsibility that could make a saint look careless, was the epitome of ‘cool, calm, and collected’ in a world where composure is as rare as a quiet day at Jujutsu High.

Nanami’s death was a moment that resonated deeply, not with the clamor of battle but with the silence of loss. His passing was like losing the eye of the storm, the one steady, calming presence in a tumultuous world. Nanami’s demise, marked by his trademark practicality and a hint of resigned courage, was a poignant, powerful moment in Jujutsu Kaisen.

