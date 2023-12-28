Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247: Is Higuruma Dead? Explained

What’s a major death flag in Jujutsu Kaisen? A recurring pattern seen in both the manga and anime is that a character is hyped up to be abnormally strong or extremely skilled. That only applies to the good guys, though, since the strongest among the evildoers are still wreaking havoc.

Higuruma Hiromi is a complicated man, but undeniably a good one. He became a frustrated lawyer years into his career after seeing so many innocent people become convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. After killing a judge and a prosecutor, Hiromi went on a rampage in The Culling Game.

It’s an understatement to say that Hiromi was strong and exceptional. In only two months, Hiromi familiarized himself with techniques and his domain and was able to rise quickly in The Culling Game. His talent was comparable to that of Gojo Satoru’s, although some fans argue that Higuruma Hiromi was better because of his spontaneous growth as a sorcerer.

sad as hell bc higuruma was genuinely such a likeable character right from the start w his view on justice & when he reassured yuji that it wasn't him who killed those ppl… he was developing so greatly just under those 2 months, gone too soon i fear pic.twitter.com/t24JVl6XhZ — ً (@vantaeprod) December 27, 2023

But Hiromi regained his conscience after almost killing Yuji, who was under the control of Ryomen Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident. Hiromi felt immense guilt over this incident, to the point that he couldn’t even look Yuji in the eye until Chapter 247 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Despite being extremely talented and righteous, Chapter 247 will be Higuruma Hiromi’s last chapter. After failing to contain Sukuna in Deadly Sentencing during Chapter 245, the sorcerers of Jujutsu High had no choice but to attack. Needless to say, many were injured during the fight, and in Chapter 247, Sukuna gave Hiromi a slow and painful death. Sukuna found Hiromi interesting and decided to cut his arms and slash his legs. The latter was able to use reverse cursed technique to heal, and he attacked Sukuna with his sword. Hiromi was able to pierce through one of Sukuna’s hands, but was cut deep in return.

During his final moments, Hiromi looked Yuji in the eyes with an outstretched hand and said, “I’ve done what I can.” Yuji briefly had a flash of his mentor’s death—another righteous man who was killed by a wanton villain.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

