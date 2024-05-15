Dragon Ball Reese's Puffs promo featuring Goku
(Toei Animation / General Mills)
Category:
Anime

Commemorate Goku Day With This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cereal Collab

If you have $40 to throw away, we've got the perfect box of cereal for you.
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 15, 2024 04:35 pm

It’s way past Goku Day, but it’s not too late to grab one of these Dragon Ball and Reese’s Puffs collaboration cereals. If you’re out of cereal and on a grocery run, it wouldn’t hurt to choose Goku.

Recommended Videos

Reese’s Puffs released the Dragon Ball limited edition collectible box in celebration of Goku Day. It might seem strange to collect cereal boxes since they’re disposable, but you can keep this one because it shows Goku transforming as you rotate the box. Think of it as a cool display piece, even if it’s technically just a box of cereal.

While some shoppers will be lucky enough to get these limited edition Dragon Ball cereals at their local Walmart, you can order them online here through the Reese’s Puffs website. This Dragon Ball collaboration cereal retails at $40, and you can only buy one at a time. It’s a hefty price to pay for cereal that won’t help you unlock your Saiyan powers or transform into a Super Saiyan.

Are there alternatives to this overpriced box? Absolutely, you can still celebrate Goku Day with another Reese’s Puffs and Dragon Ball collaboration. You can get the Walmart version for just $10.93, and it comes in ‘Giant Size.’ It’s not as sparkly as the limited edition box, but it still has Goku on the cover. You can grab them at Walmart in person or online.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where To Watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc
'Demon Slayer'
Category: Anime
Anime
Where To Watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 15, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Anime Is Going To Give Us More AI Nightmares
Neflix's Terminator Zero anime sneak peak
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Anime Is Going To Give Us More AI Nightmares
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article I’m Expecting UFC-Level Punches from Sakura in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 7
Hiragi getting back up after getting knocked out by Sako
Category: Anime
Anime
I’m Expecting UFC-Level Punches from Sakura in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Ending?
Deku in My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Ending?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Anxiety-Inducing Trope Is Losing Its Shock Value
Choso and Yuji fight in Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Anxiety-Inducing Trope Is Losing Its Shock Value
Annie Banks Annie Banks May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where To Watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc
'Demon Slayer'
Category: Anime
Anime
Where To Watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 15, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Anime Is Going To Give Us More AI Nightmares
Neflix's Terminator Zero anime sneak peak
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Anime Is Going To Give Us More AI Nightmares
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article I’m Expecting UFC-Level Punches from Sakura in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 7
Hiragi getting back up after getting knocked out by Sako
Category: Anime
Anime
I’m Expecting UFC-Level Punches from Sakura in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Ending?
Deku in My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Ending?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Anxiety-Inducing Trope Is Losing Its Shock Value
Choso and Yuji fight in Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Anxiety-Inducing Trope Is Losing Its Shock Value
Annie Banks Annie Banks May 14, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.