Commemorate Goku Day With This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cereal Collab

It’s way past Goku Day, but it’s not too late to grab one of these Dragon Ball and Reese’s Puffs collaboration cereals. If you’re out of cereal and on a grocery run, it wouldn’t hurt to choose Goku.

Recommended Videos

Reese’s Puffs released the Dragon Ball limited edition collectible box in celebration of Goku Day. It might seem strange to collect cereal boxes since they’re disposable, but you can keep this one because it shows Goku transforming as you rotate the box. Think of it as a cool display piece, even if it’s technically just a box of cereal.

While some shoppers will be lucky enough to get these limited edition Dragon Ball cereals at their local Walmart, you can order them online here through the Reese’s Puffs website. This Dragon Ball collaboration cereal retails at $40, and you can only buy one at a time. It’s a hefty price to pay for cereal that won’t help you unlock your Saiyan powers or transform into a Super Saiyan.

Are there alternatives to this overpriced box? Absolutely, you can still celebrate Goku Day with another Reese’s Puffs and Dragon Ball collaboration. You can get the Walmart version for just $10.93, and it comes in ‘Giant Size.’ It’s not as sparkly as the limited edition box, but it still has Goku on the cover. You can grab them at Walmart in person or online.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more