Netflix’s ‘Terminator Zero’ Anime Is Going To Give Us More AI Nightmares

Terminator Zero is next on Netflix’s roster of anime adaptations. The new installment in the franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic timeline too close to our very own.

Executive produced by Mattson Tomlin, Terminator Zero leans into sci-fi and horror. The show will also feature its own set of original characters, but it’s not going to be entirely unlike the previous Terminator movies. It’s just a fresh take on the series, which is why we won’t have John Connor barging into this timeline. In fact, we won’t see any of the Connors in this anime adaptation at all. The series is set in Tokyo in 1997, when Skynet’s AI network gains sentience. This leads to an eventual, decades-long war between man and machine.

Your first look at a new chapter in the Terminator saga. From Skydance, Production I.G. & Mattson Tomlin, TERMINATOR ZERO comes to Netflix this summer on "Judgment Day" August 29 pic.twitter.com/EMFB0BXvwq — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 15, 2024

Terminator Zero hails from Production I.G, the anime studio responsible for Psycho-Pass and Ghost in the Shell. I have nothing but anticipation for Terminator Zero, since Production I.G worked on two of the best sci-fi thrillers in anime.

No information has been released regarding the series’ Japanese and English voice cast. Nevertheless, we can expect this series to be in good hands.

Terminator Zero hits Netflix on August 29.

