‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 245 Release Date Confirmed

By Dec 7th, 2023, 3:12 pm
Sukuna and Yuji fighting, and Sukuna being trapped by Higuruma's Domain Expansion in chapter 244 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Chapter 244 of Jujutsu Kaisen showed just how difficult it would be to convict a thousand-year-old cursed spirit, even if he’s committed crimes against humanity. The series also gave readers a glimpse of Japanese Law, should it be used to put someone immortal under trial.

Ryomen Sukuna, The King of Curses, had crimes that spanned through the decades. Readers were laughing at how Higuruma was listing off Sukuna’s shopping list of crimes, and how he couldn’t be easily judged for mass murder because of how many crimes he’s committed. There’s an irony to getting off scot free from the harshest sentence as prescribed by the law because of a conflation of crimes. Commit one too many crimes, and the legal system itself would glitch. This is all fair game for Sukuna himself, who escaped Higuruma’s domain before.

Yuji and Higuruma’s plan successfully entrapped Sukuna in Deadly Sentencing once more. Is Sukuna going to be able to Ace Attorney his way out of his crimes and evade justice from Higuruma again? It would be interesting to see Sukuna try to come up with new excuses and tactics to avoid the Death Sentence from Judgeman.

But for now, these are things that only the next chapter can answer. Chapter 245 will be released on December 17, 2023 at 7AM Pacific Time, 8AM Mountain Time, 9AM Central Time, and 10AM Eastern Time for North American audiences. Japanese readers can expect the chapter release on December 18, 2023, 12AM JST.

Chapter 245 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be delayed due to a brief hiatus. It might take longer than usual for fans to see the results of this pivotal trial, but at least they were able to see Yuji throw hands at Sukuna in a short, yet satisfying skirmish.

