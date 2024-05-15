I’m Expecting UFC-Level Punches from Sakura in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 7

Wind Breaker just showed us its best fight sequence so far. It’s not like Suo or Sugishita’s fights were bad, but watching two evenly-matched opponents will always be more satisfying. Hiragi and Sako were throwing so many spin kicks that it looked as natural to them as walking.

How do Hiragi or Sako even train? There’s no way a bunch of high schoolers could execute UFC-level kicks like that unless they’ve been training to fight all day, every day. The fight in the sixth episode of Wind Breaker was so good that it was the only fight we’ve had for a whole episode.

We’re going to see Sakura and Jo face off in the seventh episode of Wind Breaker, coming to Crunchyroll on May 17, 2024. Is this going to be an episode with just one fight? Probably, and we can expect Sakura’s fight with Jo to be just as good.

These one on ones are always so satisfying



Anime: WIND BREAKER pic.twitter.com/BpfK5HaRUF — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) May 12, 2024

Shishitoren’s strongest members have been taken down, one by one, by Bofurin. Will that change with Jo, who’s next to fight in the line-up? He seems to be the closest to Choji, the leader of Shishitoren. He also strongly dislikes Sakura, whom he calls ‘Othello’ because of his mismatched hair. As someone with a high position in Shishitoren, Jo might have an upper hand in terms of fighting experience.

But that shouldn’t be a disadvantage for Sakura, who is new in town. Even at the sidelines, we know that Sakura is rather observant of his opponents. He doesn’t take fights lightly, even if he’s more than eager to jump into them. If anybody should be worried about being disgraced, it’s Jo, who has been cruelly treating defeated members in Shishitoren.

