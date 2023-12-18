Sukuna Gets Buffed Plot Armor From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 245

Nobody can be marked safe from Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapters. Not even the strongest characters could stand a chance against the real villain of Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami, the author of the manga. But amidst these deaths and lies about winning, Ryomen Sukuna seems to be invincible.

A series with a weak villain wouldn’t be amusing, but Sukuna recently got his plot armor buffed. As if it weren’t thick enough after what he’d done to Megumi and Gojo Satoru, Sukuna evaded judgment from Higuruma’s domain once more in Chapter 245 of the manga. This is no surprise to Sukuna or even to readers at this point.

After an attempt to get Sukuna judged “guilty” by Judgeman from Higuruma’s domain, Sukuna was charged with both “confiscation” and the death sentence. Things should’ve worked. If Sukuna weren’t coming out bleeding, he would’ve been weakened. Higuruma and Yuji expected “confiscation” to take Sukuna’s cursed technique away from him, at the very least.

But the King of Curses was not deterred by any of the charges. Confiscation doesn’t take away cursed techniques. The sentence merely takes. Simply put, Higuruma, Yuji, and Takaba are now in deep trouble because Sukuna was able to leave the domain unscathed. Nothing could stop him from slicing everybody else to bits, and fans are now coming up with absurd ways to pray for the safety of everybody exposed to Sukuna’s attacks.

Should fans abandon all hope because of Sukuna’s impenetrable plot armor? Fans worry for everybody’s safety, but they also believe that Gojo Satoru will be returning because of these events. In Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25, Sukuna was drawn with his tongue out in a pose that’s similar to Volume 4 featuring Satoru. So far, the characters who had their tongues sticking out in the manga’s featured covers have long perished.

This line of reasoning isn’t baseless, but it stands on a shaky premise. Sukuna had been drawn with his tongue out in Volume 14 of the manga, and both Sukuna and his vessel, Yuji, didn’t die in any of the chapters included in that collection. This anticipation of Sukuna’s death based on how he’s drawn in the manga cover might all be copium, but there are some other valid telltale signs of Satoru’s return.

(featured image: Shonen Jump)

