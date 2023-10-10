How to Watch All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Arcs in Order

Jujutsu Kaisen is in its second season, but there are still more arcs to be covered—even after the second season is over. While fans are “malding” over recent events in the anime, the manga is still ongoing and currently consists of 239 chapters and 11 arcs. There is a lot more pain to be animated and a lot more trauma to be inflicted in the coming episodes—Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be in for a wild ride.

Arc in the Manga Season in the Anime The Cursed Child Season 1 Fearsome Womb Season 1 Vs. Mahito Season 1 Kyoto Goodwill Event Season 1 Death Painting Season 1 Gojo’s Past Season 2 Shibuya Incident Season 2 Itadori’s Extermination TBA Perfect Preparation TBA Culling Game TBA Shinjuku Slowdown TBA

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen was able to cover five arcs of the manga through the span of thirty episodes. These episodes are introductions to Jujutsu Kaisen‘s world, its characters, and the central conflict of the manga. The second season has 23 episodes and gives a good backstory regarding Gojo Satoru and the events that led to him becoming the strongest sorcerer in modern times. It also introduces characters from his past that had a significant impact on him during his days in Jujutsu High. Anime fans have now seen the strongest get sealed, and will soon experience the bloody toll about to incur during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

It’s good to watch Season 1 while Season 2 is still rolling out. Jujutsu Kaisen is a story that follows a boy, Itadori Yuji, who ate a scrunkly old finger that made a thousand-year-old curse reincarnate within him. Ryomen Sukuna thought he could take full control of Yuji since he is the King of Curses, but to his surprise, Yuji was able to regain control over his body and even resist Sukuna’s control. To rid the world of Sukuna, Yuji must die. But in a world full of powerful sorcerers and raging curses, killing the King of Curses won’t be so simple. Despite its rather doomed introduction, the anime is full of silly slice-of-life moments that would have it mistaken for a simple high school anime. Yuji attends Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School after becoming Sukuna’s Vessel, makes friends with Fushiguro Megumi and Kugisaki Nobara, and is placed under the guidance of Gojo Satoru. Things could stop there, but it wouldn’t be an epic story if it was just magical high school life with no real threat.

(featured image: MAPPA)

