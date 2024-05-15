Where To Watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc

It’s that time again—a new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is upon us. It’s time for beautiful animation. It’s time for adorably designed characters to get horribly injured. It’s time for Inosuke to yell a lot because he wasn’t in the last season and we are simply overdue.

Demon Slayer season 4, which depicts the Hashira Training arc, started airing on May 12, 2024. Incidentally, the Hashira Training arc is the penultimate arc of the manga, so we’re flirting with endgame territory here. (Just like My Hero Academia, which also started airing its new season as part of the spring 2024 block.) But if it’s any consolation, Demon Slayer‘s final arc is split into two parts.

But we’re not here today to try to deduce whether ufo table is trying to make Demon Slayer last one or two more seasons after this. We’re here to discuss the fourth season and where the hell you can watch it.

Your weekly dose of Hashiras, delivered

Spoilers for the Swordsmith Village arc ahead

In some ways, the Hashira Training arc is a return to the norm for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. Tanjiro’s buddies, Inosuke and Zenitsu, weren’t in the Swordsmith Village arc, which gave it a different vibe. On the other hand, the Swordsmith Village arc changed the course of the show dramatically. Nezuko can talk and stand in the sun now, which is kind of a big deal.

Also, this new season will have all the Hashiras as recurring characters for the whole run, which is quite exciting. And it’s time for them to whip everyone into shape for the final battle. Even Tengen’s kicking asses with drills! The gang’s all here! Except Tomioka, but that’s a whole thing. The man must sulk.

How can you watch this drama unfold? While Netflix and Hulu both have all three previous seasons of Demon Slayer ready for your streaming pleasure, they will not be dropping the Hashira Training arc until a later date, sometime after the whole arc has aired.

If you want to watch it week-to-week, the only place to do so is Crunchyroll. If you want to be like me and wait patiently until you can binge it all right before the last episode airs, your only option is still Crunchyroll. (Demon Slayer is best watched as a binge show. I hold this belief deeply. The Demon Slayer “just in time” binge has become tradition for me.)

So get out there and make Tengen and his three beautiful wives proud.

