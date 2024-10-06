HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: John Carpenter speaks onstage during the AFI Commencement - Class of 2024 at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
No, this legendary horror director has not joined Letterboxd

Oct 6, 2024

Wait, John Carpenter opened a Letterboxd account? Does this mean that instead of reading numerous I-went-to-film-school reviews of movies from randos we can read who-needs-film-school reviews from a famous director? Hell yeah.

Does John Carpenter REALLY have a Letterboxd account?

Letterboxd users may or may not have noticed, but a guy going by the name “John Carpenter” is leaving thoughtful reviews of John Carpenter movies, complete with little behind-the-scenes anecdotes that, quite understandably, lead one to think that it’s the REAL Carpenter writing them. After all, how could some random film school grad know all the gory you-had-to-be-there details of some of these shoots? As it turns out, Google is one hell of a drug.

I hate to break it to you, but no, John Carpenter has not opened a Letterboxd account. The John Carpenter account is simply some dude pretending to be the famous director to distinguish themselves above the amateur film critic rabble.

How do I know? Because the real John Carpenter genuinely doesn’t know what Letterboxd is.

Good question, John. Just what the hell is a Letterboxd? While the director does indeed have a couple of social media accounts, he generally only uses them to talk about his passions: his music, his love of video games, and the NBA. Other than that, he’s not exactly diagnosable as “chronically online.” However, it was easy to assume the account was legit. After all, directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola both have Letterboxd accounts.

Looks like John Carpenter is too busy gaming and making bangers to care. Bless him.

