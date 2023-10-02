Please Don’t Ruin Letterboxd

Is Letterboxd turning to the dark side? Look, I’m down for its creators getting their money. But I also don’t want the app to go to the dogs. It looks like Letterboxd is getting its money and has had the majority of its shares sold to a Canadian technology investment and holding company called Tiny. What that means for users of the beloved movie app though is up in the air.

Co-founded by Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow, the two announced the news in a press release stating that this doesn’t mean much for users. “Aside from the ownership change, and in line with Tiny’s core operating values, very little else will change.” Tiny has 60% of the shares of the company, meaning that Buchanan and von Randow will still be shareholders in the company. Tiny purchased their shares for $50 million and the two are still leading the charge.

“Karl and I are still leading the team, which remains the same, but now has the additional support of a company with vast experience in helping founders through periods of growth, which Letterboxd continues to enjoy. It means we can bring you more of the features you love and deserve at a sustainable pace,” they said in the press release. All of this is fun and fine now. For now, it potentially just means more money for things we like. With all that’s happened to our favorite social media apps, though, it does put some fear into those of us who have been watching things like Twitter (RIP), Instagram, Tumblr (RIP), Myspace (RIP), and more crash and burn throughout the years.

This is my favorite social media, leave it alone!

Every other social media app has gotten ruined in some way. Whether it be by egotistical maniacs who just want to watch the world burn or bots. Letterboxd is my safe space, my haven. Because I am a professional critic, part of my joy on Letterboxd is to give movies five stars because I love movies! I don’t have to review them, I get to just enjoy movies and enjoy an app that lets me enjoy that I enjoy movies! I can log on there, give all movies five stars (unless it upset me a great deal or stated otherwise), and then make my fun little comments and go about my day. There is not a bad thing about Letterboxd right now except for maybe the lack of ability to reply to comments or like them. Other than that, it’s a perfect app. If the ownership change ruins this for me, I will make everything a living hell. Every other form of social media I enjoy has gotten ruined by men, why must we lose the movie app now?

Assurances that nothing will change or that very little will be different are all well and good now but what happens a few months down the line? What then when suddenly the new majority shareholders want to revamp the whole process? Verify everyone so bots can’t take over but actually let Musk fanboys run things? I don’t want my Letterboxd to get tanked. Hopefully, Buchanan and von Randow are correct and the app will still be my haven. Otherwise, I’m just going to start writing down all my thoughts in a bullet journal instead of on social media apps.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]