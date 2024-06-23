Not Long To Wait Now for Netflix’s Ayrton Senna Tribute

It would be hard to argue that any media has done more for the ascent of a sport than Netflix’s Drive to Survive has for Formula One, as the series has managed to convert the most ardent of non-sports watchers to remain glued to the TV on the weekends.
Netflix is now bringing a Formula One legend’s life story to the screen this year, with the release of Senna in late 2024. Based on Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, the series doesn’t have a concrete release date yet, and fans looking forward to the series will have to make do with that general release window.
The biographical drama series will chronicle Senna’s life from the beginning of his racing career to the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, a race that is infamous in Formula One lore for his unfortunate demise. Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone is portraying the iconic driver after gaining international recognition for starring in another car racing-based film, Michael Mann’s Ferrari.
Other cast members include Alice Wegmann, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Julia Foti, and Pâmela Tomé, among others. Here’s a full list of the cast along with their characters:
- Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna
- Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa, Senna’s girlfriend
- Matt Mella as Alain Prost
- Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis
- Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno
- Alice Wegmann as Senna’s first wife, Lilian Vasconcelos
- Camila Márdila as Senna’s sister, Vivianne
- Christian Malheiros as Maurinho, his friend
- Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet
- Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu
- Marco Ricca as “Maurão” Senna, his father
- Susanne Ribeiro as Senna’s mother, Zaza
- Kaya Scodelario as a fictional journalist, Laura
- Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton
- Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda
- Leon Ockenden as James Hunt
- Tom Mannion as Sid Watkins
- Richard Clothier as Peter Warr
Vicente Amorim is the director of the series, which has been made with the Senna family’s involvement in the production. Primary shooting locations for Senna include São Paolo and Angra dos Reis, with additional locations including places in Argentina, the U.K., and Uruguay.