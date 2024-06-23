Not Long To Wait Now for Netflix’s Ayrton Senna Tribute

It would be hard to argue that any media has done more for the ascent of a sport than Netflix’s Drive to Survive has for Formula One, as the series has managed to convert the most ardent of non-sports watchers to remain glued to the TV on the weekends.

Netflix is now bringing a Formula One legend’s life story to the screen this year, with the release of Senna in late 2024. Based on Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, the series doesn’t have a concrete release date yet, and fans looking forward to the series will have to make do with that general release window.

The biographical drama series will chronicle Senna’s life from the beginning of his racing career to the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, a race that is infamous in Formula One lore for his unfortunate demise. Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone is portraying the iconic driver after gaining international recognition for starring in another car racing-based film, Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

Other cast members include Alice Wegmann, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Julia Foti, and Pâmela Tomé, among others. Here’s a full list of the cast along with their characters:

Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna

Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa, Senna’s girlfriend

Matt Mella as Alain Prost

Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis

Gabriel Louchard as Galvão Bueno

Alice Wegmann as Senna’s first wife, Lilian Vasconcelos

Camila Márdila as Senna’s sister, Vivianne

Christian Malheiros as Maurinho, his friend

Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet

Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu

Marco Ricca as “Maurão” Senna, his father

Susanne Ribeiro as Senna’s mother, Zaza

Kaya Scodelario as a fictional journalist, Laura

Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton

Johannes Heinrichs as Niki Lauda

Leon Ockenden as James Hunt

Tom Mannion as Sid Watkins

Richard Clothier as Peter Warr

Vicente Amorim is the director of the series, which has been made with the Senna family’s involvement in the production. Primary shooting locations for Senna include São Paolo and Angra dos Reis, with additional locations including places in Argentina, the U.K., and Uruguay.

