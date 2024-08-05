Are You Also Confused About How ‘House of the Dragon’ Chose to Leave Things?

The most recent episode of House of the Dragon left fans excited for the war we were being promised. How cool was it seeing the Stark banner in all its glory?! You might be wondering when the next episode is coming to get things going, right?

Episode 8 brought us right into the heart of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’arcy) anger. She is finally reunited with her husband and uncle, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and the two are a united front in the battle for the throne. Rhaenyra’s journey in the last two episodes was to gain the upper hand, which she does by forming a bastard Targaryen army—meaning she found two people to claim dragons so that she has two extra dragons on her side.

It is iconic, exciting, and you’re left waiting for the war to start. Really. The episode ends with a lot of the famous houses in Westeros all coming together for Rhaenyra. Who wasn’t hype about hearing “The Rains of Castamere” when the Lannisters showed up? It left you ready for the next episode to see where this story was going!

Unfortunately for you, that was it. I get it, I also hoped that by some miracle, we’d have more House of the Dragon coming our way. But this season was only 8 episodes long and we were left with Rhaenyra waiting to go to war. I get it, I do. It is a pretty good cliffhanger. However, in a season where a lot happened but also nothing happened, that choice of ending feels like we got baited.

Hey, that will make season 3 even better! At least she has a lot of people behind her to support her, right? So, until we get season 3, that’s it. We got Rhaenyra and Daemon back together and the promise of some more fighting. Yay?

