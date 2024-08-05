‘House of The Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Made Memes, Not War

House of The Dragon season 2 finale has come and gone, and the Targaryens are still pre-gaming. And now it’s a long wait for two whole years before season 3 brings some action. But what the season 2 episode 8 ‘The Queen That Ever Was’ lacked in war, it made up in memes.
Spoilers ahead for HOTD season 2 finale!
Lots went down in the final episode of HOTD season 2, directed by Geeta Vasant Patel (who also directed ‘Rook’s Rest’), from a character perspective. From the return of Daemyra (Daemon and Rhaenyra) to the Rhaenicent (Rhaenyra and Alicent) meeting that still proves their love exists. From Ser Simon Strong’s happy clapping to Criston Cole’s women-bashing. From Daemon’s weird wood tree vision of Daenerys Targaryen as the prophesied endgame of their story to Aemond getting the Alys Rivers treatment from his sister Helaena.
A lot of really cool moments happened in the HOTD season 2 finale, and fans took to dishing out memes about them. But not all memes were in praise. Some spewed dragon flame after being disappointed over what they believed was an underwhelming season finale. Pacing has been one of the biggest critiques against the Ryan Condal series, and the long waiting period between the seasons seems to heighten the frustrations further.
So as we wallow or defend this season, here are some memes in honor of the end of another Westeros season!
The best memes for this entire season have come from Harrenhal, and this episode was no different. Ser Simon Strong is easily the most loved character this season! Daemon’s vision made everyone jump in their seats about the Daenerys validation, and the joy of getting Daemon and Rhaneyra back? Unmatched. Everybody say, “Thank you, Alys Rivers!”
Jacaerys played the pouty prince to perfection, but I mean, we get it, right? He has every right to, especially with Ulf acting the way he is!
Speaking of princes, our Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen getting his death note delivered to him by sister Helaena when he told her she would have to ride to war on Dreamfyre was a gagging moment! It confirms what we’ve kind of known all along, that Helaena is a dreamer like Daenys (the one who dreamt of the Doom of Valyria). But could it also mean that the Targaryen dreamers are greenseers?
Meanwhile, our heavily toasted King Aegon II is dreaming of escaping the sh*tshow and returning when it’s all ripe for the taking again. Two moments were absolute highlights of that scene between Aegon and Larys:
King Aegon’s Small Council really does have some hardworking employees. The Maester is securing passage for Alicent to go to Dragonstone. Lord Larys is playing nurse/therapist/guardian to Aegon. And then there’s Lord Tyland Lannister, who has literally rolled in the muck with a woman pirate captain (whose outfit reminded me of Elizabeth from Pirates of the Caribbean) to earn his king the support of the Triarchy to break the blockade in the Gullet!
While Larys plays father-figure to Aegon, there’s another father who never was, who is now getting shown for trying to care after all these years. I’m talking, of course, about Lord Corlys Velaryon’s being reminded of his mistakes by his bastard son Alyn of Hull, who finally addresses that his boss is also his father!
How could we forget the man we love to hate, Ser Criston Cole, who gave us yet another incel moment that made us want to throw something at his face.
The second best moment of this entire episode after Harrenhal had to be the meeting between Alicent and Rhaenyra, old friends, secret lovers, and even after all the sassing that Rhaenyra does to Alicent, still feeling for each other.
The big shocker was Alicent giving up King’s Landing, even her son, to put an end to the war.
Alicent making the same proposition to Rhaenyra that Cole had made to her all those years ago was a lovely parallel. But did you notice the difference in the reactions? Rhaenicent is the true love story here!
House of the Dragon may love its parallels and character arcs, but there’s no denying that fans seem mostly unimpressed by the season, more so because the wait for the payoff is too damn long! The season 2 finale felt like a trailer for season 3, coming in 2026!
It hurts more when you know what you know that this is all for Bran Stark to sit on the Iron Throne in the end. Not Daenerys Targaryen, not Jon Snow who is secretly a Targaryen, but Bran with the great stories. We bet if Daemon Targaryen saw that in his vision, he might’ve turned right back home!
Considering this was the last HOTD meme outpouring for a while, I’d say savor it! Bask in all the fun and discourse the season brought, read up on your dragon lore and all the diverse opinions, and keep your patience until 2026!
Published: Aug 5, 2024 12:20 pm