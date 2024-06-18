Characters pose on a beach in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
When To Expect ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ for Nintendo Switch

Rachel Ulatowski
Published: Jun 18, 2024 04:48 pm

After learning that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is officially coming to Nintendo Switch, gamers will be eager to know when to expect the game.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is looking to expand to several gaming consoles and Windows PC after releasing on IOS by Apple Arcade last year. The game comes from Sunblink and Hello Kitty creator Sanrio, and is a life-sim game where players can “become besties with Hello Kitty and Friends.” It sees Hello Kitty and her friends come across an abandoned theme park and decide to fix it up to make it the ultimate vacation destination. Players create their own avatars and help fix up the island while enjoying its amenities. Players can swim, decorate their cabins, make gifts for their friends, cook, solve puzzles, and much more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has gained quite a bit of popularity. It even boasts its own official Discord, where well over 40,000 users discuss and share their love of the game. Players enjoy the vast range of activities the life-sim has to offer, as well as the nostalgia and comfort of playing the most adorable Sanrio characters from their childhood. Hence, gamers will pleased to know the hit game is now coming to the Nintendo Switch.

When will Hello Kitty Island Adventure release for Switch?

Nintendo dropped the news on June 18 that Hello Kitty Island Adventure was coming to Switch. The company confirmed the game will arrive in 2025 but did not provide a specific release date. It paired the announcement with a short trailer for the game, which gives a brief rundown of the story and shows numerous clips of all the adventures waiting on the island for players, teasing how players can design their characters, decorate cabins, and explore various sections of the island. Commenters noted that the game is giving strong Animal Crossing vibes.

Although a specific release date has not been given, many are anticipating an early 2025 release for the game as Hello Kitty Island Adventure will arrive first on Switch as a timed exclusive before expanding to PlayStation later in the year. So Switch users can rest assured that they’ll be among the first gamers to experience Hello Kitty Island Adventure outside of the IOS platform in 2025.

Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is a Staff Writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, literature, and celebrity news. She has over three years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant, JustWatch, and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.