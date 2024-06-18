Las Vegas Gives ‘Hello Kitty’ Fans a Very Sweet Reason To Visit the Strip

Next time you’re heading to Sin City, be sure to make some time to stop into the cutest and most innocent new bakery in the city: the Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas!

Hello Kitty is Kitty White, a white cartoon cat created in 1974 and owned by the Japanese company Sanrio. This ubiquitous character has enjoyed unfettered success for decades, consistently recruiting new legions of ardent fans who can’t get enough of her super-sweet merchandise and culture.

Before the Las Vegas locations opened, fans had to travel to Irvine, California to visit a licensed Hello Kitty cafe. The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe inside the Irvine Spectrum Mall offers a full menu of food, drinks, and treats, and their afternoon tea service is a must-do if you’re in the area. Sanrio also recently announced the opening of a second California location. Gudetama Cafe opened on May 4, 2024, in Buena Park, serving mainly breakfast items in the classic Hello Kitty styling.

About the Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas

There are actually two Hello Kitty Cafes in Las Vegas. The first is inside the Fashion Show Las Vegas (a high-end mall anchored by a Niemen Marcus store) located at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste. 600. This location features a delightful menu of fresh-baked goodies, hot and cold drinks, and tons of adorable Hello Kitty merchandise. They have a lovely seating area and often offer special events.

The second location is right around the corner at the Park MGM resort hotel. It’s actually a container structure that sits outside of the hotel near the entrance to the New York-New York Hotel and Casino. You can find it at 3778 S Las Vegas Blvd. Both the Las Vegas locations are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day.

The menu

The Hello Kitty Cafe offers a wide variety of beverages, including hot and cold teas, flavored teas, milk teas, lemonades, coffee and espresso, and hot chocolate. Prices range from $2.95 to $6 each. They’ve also got donuts, cakes, cookies, and other pastries, along with ice cream and brownies. All are so adorably decorated, you might be reluctant to bite into them! These range in price from $5 to $10 each. You can check out their full menu here.

The merchandise

Hello Kitty is known for their super cute clothes and other swag, and the Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas offers a nice assortment of everything. They sell everything from hoodies and key chains to pet accessories and cell phone cases, although die-hard fans reveal that the Las Vegas locales can easily sell out their merchandise on any given day. In fact, the cafes are so popular that you might have to wait in line to get your goodies, but reviewers swear it’s worth the wait.

Speaking of reviews …

The Yelp reviews are in, and Hello Kitty Las Vegas is a hit! So far 742 people have left reviews for the cafe, which earns a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Customers praised the merchandise selection, the delicious pastries, and the precious decorations and vibe of both locations. One reviewer gushed, “OMG the cutest spot on the strip! This is a must see for any Hello Kitty fan! So adorable in every way!”

Meanwhile, on TripAdvisor, 44 reviewers gave the Las Vegas locations a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One customer stated that they’d waited in line for an hour and a half to get in, but “it’s worth it one time for their one of a kind merchandise that’s unique to Las Vegas and their super cute pastries. The drinks are made to order and the pastries are made fresh daily that it runs out. I have to say, I didn’t expect the pastries to be any good but they were soft, fluffy and tasty.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re sold! Swing by the Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas at the Fashion Show Las Vegas or the Park MGM location to wave hello to our favorite furry icon, Kitty White.

