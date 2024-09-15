‘I’m always happy to come back’: Did Elizabeth Olsen tease Wanda Maximoff’s return to the MCU?

I’ve longed for the return of Wanda Maximoff since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is my favorite Marvel girl and I really want more stories with her. And it does seem as though Elizabeth Olsen would return to the role—under one condition.

Currently, Olsen is promoting her new movie His Three Daughters with her co-star Carrie Coon. The two were on Dublin radio outlet FM104 and during the interview, Olsen said that she’d be willing to return to the role of Wanda Maximoff, as long as there is a good reason for said return. Olsen explained that she loved Wanda in Age of Ultron but then it felt like they weren’t sure where to take the character.

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron. And then, I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there,” said Olsen.

She then went on to praise the use of Wanda in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Olsen said, “Then they were able to utilize the character well in interesting ways of telling stories in ways they hadn’t yet.” But does that mean she’s ready to come back?

According to Olsen, she’d be willing. But she wouldn’t do it just because people are asking for a Wanda return. “… if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense.”

Olsen did not necessarily say that it would be a quick turnaround. But her response does give me hope. Have there been discussions and Olsen is simply waiting for the right project to come around?

Could that return be soon?

As of right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s schedule is pretty set for the next few years. One of the things that is on said schedule is the Vision show. Paul Bettany is returning as Vision and what we know about the series is limited. We have ideas, though.

Maybe Vision is attempting to return to his old self and along the way, we learn that the Scarlet Witch is not, in fact, dead. Maybe Wanda’s return happens elsewhere and we get to see her in action (and in all her glory) in this series. We do know that James Spader is returning as Ultron, so it’d make sense that he’d be looking for his witch.

Again, Olsen didn’t make any promises. I do think though that she’d do anything with Bettany, and I am allowing myself to have a little bit of hope.

There is, however, a show that is coming out extremely soon that Wanda could appear in. One that would make sense both in the context of the MCU as well as her comic history with the character in question. Not to mention, it is a WandaVision spin-off …

Do I want her in Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along is hitting Disney+ later in September. One question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Wanda Maximoff will be part of the series. Not only because of Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) involvement in WandaVision but also because Agatha and Wanda have a long comic history.

There are multiple storylines (including House of M) that center around Agatha and Wanda’s relationship. I want to see all of those adapted into Marvel shows or movies for my girl. When Earth-616 Wanda presumably “died” in Multiverse of Madness, I was furious because there is so much more she is capable of in the MCU.

Personally, I never believed her to be dead but I do think that having her in Agatha All Along would need to be a balancing act. This is Agatha’s show and I love the direction of it. It already has (if the rumors are true) a connection back to Wanda with the “Teen,” played by Joe Locke. But if Wanda is actually in the show, it needs to happen towards the end as a tease. Let her be the “oh, she’s back!” moment and not distract from the series as a whole.

I want her back and I would like to see her and Agatha together again, so I am delighted by Olsen’s approach to the Scarlet Witch. I just hope that return happens sooner rather than later.

