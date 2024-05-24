Does the Vision Series Mean We Haven’t Seen the End of Wanda?

Marvel announced this week that Vision (Paul Bettany) is not yet done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’ll be getting his own Disney+ series from Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas, and while I’m excited for Vision, I have to hope it means Wanda Maximoff will return.

Sure, a show just about Vision could be interesting, but I’m reminded of my initial anger that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was sharing her first solo outing with Vision, even in the series’ title: WandaVision. Prior to the Disney+ series, Wanda and Vision were always part of larger Avengers stories but never had their own time to shine. WandaVision meant that the two characters are forever tied together, and the idea of a show with just Bettany’s take on Vision, without Wanda at his side, makes me a little less excited.

I’ll admit I was proven wrong in my anger over WandaVision. It is still my favorite Disney+ series, and the inclusion of Vision was important to the overall storyline. Still, I do wish that Wanda had her own story, especially if we’re going to a standalone Vision story. All she got was a movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) that completely misunderstood who she was as a character. How do we fix this? We can just have Wanda in Vision’s story again and make it an even playing field … right?

Luckily, according to Deadline, it has been rumored that Olsen’s Wanda will return in the series. How that’s possible when we’ve been told by Marvel that this universe’s Wanda died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we don’t yet know. (To be fair, Vision had also very conspicuously died before returning in WandaVision.) But that makes me a little happier about the prospect of the show.

Wanda deserves a comeback

I have written a lot about how I do not like what happened to Wanda Maximoff. She was turned into a villain over something she already was working through, and it came across as the team behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not watching WandaVision or honoring her character arc. Essentially ending her life to save America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from herself wasn’t exactly what I had in mind for the end of my girl.

Wanda, who is very important in the world of the mutants (who are just getting ready to show up in the MCU), deserves to be there and be part of this storyline. Vision, who already died in Avengers: Infinity War, getting to come back multiple times while Wanda is just gone? That’s not really what I want to see.

I have hope, though. There are plenty of ways Wanda can return. Agatha All Along, starring the villain of WandaVision herself, will come out before the Vision series, and maybe it will shed some light on whether or not we’ll see Wanda in the future, but all I am saying is that she deserves a second chance. We’ve watched as anti-hero Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has gotten multiple opportunities to be a character separate from his brother’s shadow, and I just want an MCU where Wanda Maximoff can exist and live out her Scarlet Witch fantasies.

