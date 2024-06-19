Is Blackpink Disbanding? Here’s Why Fans Are Worried

With all four members of BLACKPINK finding homes in new companies, many BLINKs are afraid this means the end for the girl group.

On June 18, it was confirmed that Rosé had officially signed with The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment. This makes her the fourth member of the group to find a home in a new agency, with Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa establishing their own agencies.

With BLACKPINK as a group still signed under YG Entertainment, many wonder what this means for the girl group’s future. Is the girl group, once renowned as the biggest female K-pop act in the world, disbanding?

Is BLACKPINK disbanding?

No, BLACKPINK is not disbanding. On December 5, 2023, YG Entertainment announced that all member renewed their group contracts and will promote under the company for anything BLACKPINK.

However, it is unknown when they will be making their return to the industry as a whole group. Back in May 2024, several Korean media outlets claimed BLACKPINK would be having a comeback in 2025, but this was never confirmed by their agency.

Rumors also started circulating that they would embark on a world tour, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Current activities of the BLACKPINK members

On December 29, 2023, it was announced that the four BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, opted not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Back in December 2023, Jennie shocked the world by announcing the launch of her own entertainment agency, ODD ATELIER. This made her the first BLACKPINK member to establish her own company. Since then, Jennie featured on Zico’s single “SPOT!,” which immediately trended worldwide.

Lisa, on the other hand, announced her own label, LLOUD, in February 2024. That same month, it was confirmed she would be making her acting debut under her given name, Lalisa Manoban, as part of the cast for the third season of The White Lotus. She is scheduled to release the single “ROCKSTAR” on June 27, making it her first comeback as a soloist.

In February, Jisoo established her own label, Blissoo. While she isn’t working on new music (that we know of), she is busy with her acting career! In August 2023, she was cast in the lead role for the upcoming drama Influenza. Additionally, she is slated to make her big screen debut in the film adaption of the popular webtoon Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

On June 18, The Black Label confirmed that Rosé signed a management contract with the label. This makes Rosé the only BLACKPINK member not to establish her own agency. In a post made to her Instagram, she promised fans that announcements on new music would be coming soon.

