‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Could Be Heading to Japan

During the high of the second season of the hit show, The White Lotus, HBO already announced via Deadline its plans for another return to a luxurious White Lotus location. The news came three episodes into Season 2, once the premiere’s 7.6 million viewers made the series the most-watched title on HBO Max that week.

“[Creator Mike White’s] courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, in a statement.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director has already hinted at a possible Season 3 plot and fresh location. These ideas are based on his original pitch for Season 2, focused on political and business tycoons staying at the hotel.

“Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there,” White said, referencing the annual forum for global political leaders and industry experts. “But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn’t seem right.”

Here’s what we know about the highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus so far.

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast and Production

Given we don’t know who has actually survived Season 2 of The White Lotus, it’s hard to say which cast members will return for the third installment. However, White said he would love to feature Jennifer Coolidge again—and we’re absolutely here for that.

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case,” said White while speaking to Deadline. “Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

Season 3 could welcome back cast members from the first two seasons or start fresh with completely new faces (and Jennifer Coolidge, we hope). We’ll have to wait and see…

(HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 Filming Locations

As noted above, Mike White is reportedly toying with the idea of heading to Japan for the third season, meaning we might expect to see some Asian filming locations reports Cosmopolitan. The first season was filmed on location in Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, so we can likely expect more of the same for Season 3.

The White Lotus Season 3 Release Window

While there’s no specific release date for The White Lotus Season 3, we’ve got our mathematical hats on to work out a rough guess. Considering the news was only confirmed in November 2022, we’re expecting the third season to air at the beginning of 2024, based on the fact that Season 2 was confirmed in August 2021 and began filming in February 2022, for a release at the end of October 2022.

(featured image: HBO)

