Will There Be a ‘Dungeon Meshi’ Season 2?

If you were to ask me my favorite new anime of 2024, I would say, with absolutely no hesitation, Delicious in Dungeon—although most of its fans just call it Dungeon Meshi (translation: “Dungeon Meal”), because the Japanese title rolls off the tongue much easier.

Dungeon Meshi is based on the manga by Ryōko Kui. (A woman!! Girl power!!) The anime adaptation is brought to us by Studio Trigger, the same studio that brought us the likes of Kill la Kill, Promare, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Aside from incredible animation, I’d say Trigger’s hallmarks are big, impressive battles and incredible horniness. Dungeon Meshi isn’t completely devoid of incredible battles (see: Red Dragon) or horniness (see: chimera in second cour), but it feels like we’re discovering a new, cozier side to Trigger.

When I started watching Dungeon Meshi as it premiered early in 2024, I had no idea it would be a two-cour season that would immediately continue into the spring 2024 season. Discovering there would be an extra 12 episodes was as delightful a surprise as realizing you could turn monsters into a colorful sorbet.

But we, as fans, can be greedy. Two cours is excellent, but what about a season two? Has there been any word on that yet?

More Meshi, please

Dungeon Meshi is based on a manga of the same same, which ran from 2014 until 2023. In other words, the source material is completed—and recently, too. Because the manga chapter titles and the titles of segments within each episode are the same, we can learn how much of the manga has yet to be adapted into the anime.

There are 97 chapters of the Dungeon Meshi manga. By episode 20 of the Dungeon Meshi anime—”Nightmares”—we’d reached chapter 42. So, it seems like season one of the Dungeon Meshi anime is on course to bring us a little over halfway into the manga’s material by the end of the season, which means that Dungeon Meshi is on course to have two seasons, each with two cours.

I think we can assume the climax of the series will take up more episodes of anime than chapters of manga. We’ve seen this done, and done well, countless of times before, including in series like Mob Psycho 100.

The question is more whether Netflix will agree to pick up Dungeon Meshi again for its second and likely final season, because the series is indeed a Netflix Original. In other words, keep up the social media love for Dungeon Meshi.

