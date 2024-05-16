Izuku Will Surpass His Greatest Hero in ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 423

Izuku was always meant to surpass All Might in My Hero Academia, but we never thought we’d see All Might calling Izuku his “greatest hero.” The latest chapters of the manga had been bleak, but Chapter 422 has given us a lot of hope.

In more ways than one, All Might has been a longstanding symbol of hope for regular civilians and heroes alike. When he was the Number One Hero, All Might faced challenges with a tireless smile. But he had a tendency to overextend himself and handle all his problems alone. Heroes rarely succeed on their own, but All Might relied on his own strength to rise to the top.

Shigaraki, however, poses a threat unparalleled to anyone. It will take more than one hero to put him in place. With the help of students from Heroes and the students of UA High School, Izuku might have a strong chance to take Shigaraki down in Chapter 423. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia is coming to us on May 19, 2024.

"On that day, you became my greatest hero" #MHA422 pic.twitter.com/4lswE0VVDR — aku GOJO IS BACK (@sugucraft) May 9, 2024

Izuku’s greatest strength doesn’t come from his quirk but from his ability to inspire others to rise up and become the best versions of themselves. Shigaraki himself would acknowledge that Izuku’s strength rallies others to keep fighting even in the face of great loss.

Everyone is cheering Izuku and the students of UA High School on. Even the US government, which became reluctant to send heroes to Japan after Star and Stripe, was moved by Izuku. We can expect backup heroes from overseas to flood in to help Izuku and the rest of Japan’s heroes subdue Shigaraki for good.

