10 Strongest ‘Attack on Titan’ Characters

Those who have only watched the anime’s first to the third season would easily say that Levi Ackerman is the strongest Attack on Titan character and the rest follow suit. But the conclusion of Attack on Titan‘s final season shifted the power rankings among the cast.

Recommended Videos

There are characters who’ve risen in the ranks and others who have fallen due to defeat or a shift in power. The world made by Hajime Isayama is a cruel one, and only the toughest are bound to survive. Based on strength, combat abilities, and tactical intellect, these characters are the strongest among the roster of Attack on Titan.

10. Kenny Ackerman

(MAPPA)

Cue Levi screaming “Kenny!” from a distance, and he had a good reason to. This ruthless, former Military Police member turned Captain of the Anti-Military Personnel Control Squad has a lot of fight in him. He made his nephew, Levi Ackerman, break a sweat fighting him during Season 3, Episode 2.

Kenny was also responsible for training Levi as a child to survive in The Underground, which isn’t surprising given Kenny’s abilities and power level. His Anti-Military Personnel Control Squad was composed of elite soldiers, and for him to be its leader speaks for his prowess in battle alone.

9. Armin Arlert

(MAPPA)

The biggest proof of Armin’s strength was probably the sucker punch he gave to Eren in defense of Mikasa. What a Chad. But jokes aside, Armin Arlert isn’t the strongest and is often seen as the brain in Eren’s gang.

It was only at season 3 that Armin had a great power spike after acquiring the Colossal Titan. For him to be able to fight with Eren at the finale is enough proof that this boy has gotten stronger, even if he’s not the most skilled fighter in the gang.

8. Pieck Finger

(MAPPA)

The only thing that could be stronger than a human is a Titan. In this case, Pieck’s Cart Titan is known to be extremely durable. It doesn’t matter if she gets wounded too many times. So long as she’s alive, she can regenerate.

Pieck’s strength is amplified by the Cart Titan powers she possesses, but she’s also an intelligent woman. She has a good sense of combat and is a skilled infiltrator.

7. Annie Leonhart

(MAPPA)

For everybody that’s already forgotten, Annie was able to easily fling Reiner up in the air during season 1 without showing signs of struggle. By virtue of her combat abilities, Annie is deadly and could stand a fight with Mikasa during season 1 as soldiers in training.

Annie was the best combatant from the Marleyan Warrior Unit, and even without The Female Titan, she’d still be a strong fighter.

6. Reiner Braun

(MAPPA)

If his identity had been known in the first season, perhaps Reiner Braun would’ve been dubbed humanity’s biggest threat. Nevertheless, this man remains one of the strongest characters in the series. The Armored Titan took many lives upon the invasion of Shinganshina, and Reiner, its wielder, is also a relatively competent fighter.

The Armored Titan is strong enough to punch through walls made of Colossal Titans, and its skin hardens, which makes it difficult to pierce with any blade. Needless to say, Reiner’s abilities and the power of his Titan are what carried him through his complicated life as a soldier.

5. Zeke Jaeger

(MAPPA)

Nobody could stop this monkey, aside from the four other characters who are above him. What makes Zeke a threat isn’t just his power as the inheritor of the Beast Titan. As a descendant of the Fritz family, Zeke could turn the Subjects of Ymir (Eldians) into Titans by his will if they’re given his spinal fluid.

But he isn’t just strong, he’s also a smart man with misguided ideals. He was the Captain of Marley’s Warrior Unit, and was also considered by Reiner himself to be “the strongest warrior.”

4. Ymir Fritz

(MAPPA)

The only one stronger than the other Titans is their creator, Ymir Fritz. She was able to ravage civilizations and commit crimes of great scale with the Founding Titan, but it was all because King Fritz commanded her to do so. She was responsible for bringing other Titans into existence, and for building the Eldia to its glory.

The only reason she isn’t the strongest here is that she had no free will of her own, and that she died under the heel of King Fritz at the very end.

3. Levi Ackerman

(MAPPA)

Wait, why is Levi Ackerman 3th place? Isn’t he “humanity’s strongest soldier?” That would’ve applied for the first to the third seasons, but a lot of Titans have come, and Levi suffered a lot of losses in season 4. This doesn’t mean that he was nerfed; he just had a few characters surpass him in strength.

This man is just 5’2″, but he’s the only one that could turn Zeke Jaeger into sashimi. He’s killed countless Titans and was fighting until the fourth season even with the loss of his eye and limbs. He may no longer be the strongest, but he’s still undeniably Paradis’ finest warrior.

2. Mikasa Ackerman

(MAPPA)

Mikasa Ackerman might be younger than Levi with fewer years in the military, but she quickly topped the rest of the students in the 104th Training Corps. She graduated on top of her class with her inhuman strength and her unusual mastery of the ODM.

Mikasa, despite being absolutely strong, was a girl of very few words. But if she’s the one to take the strongest character’s head by the end of it all, there’s no doubt that she’s probably the strongest fighter in the world of Attack on Titan.

1. Eren Jaeger

(MAPPA)

In his search for freedom, Eren found immense power that bound him to more responsibilities instead. There’s no denying Eren Jaeger became the strongest character to grace Attack on Titan after he acquired the power of Ymir Fritz. This man flattened the Earth for the love of his friends at the cost of humanity. Eren destroyed the world so that it could be free from the hatred of Eldians.

As childish as he is for resorting to this scale of depravity, Eren was the only one who could’ve done it through the powers he acquired. He was the one to make The Rumbling a reality, which unleashed a sea of Colossal Titans into the world.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]