‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 6 Features Kafka’s First Defense Force Mission!

With almost half of its episodes for season one out, Kaiju No. 8′s story is progressing interestingly. While episode 5 was a killer episode, it left fans with a major cliffhanger! Fortunately, episode 6 will continue right where the excitement left off.

Kafka is now one step closer to his dream! Kaiju No. 8 is definitely the anime to beat this spring season as each episode gets more intense. If you have not been spending time watching Kaiju No. 8, what are you even doing? Fans have unapologetically started comparing Kaiju No. 8 to several high-profile anime, such as Attack on Titan and Solo Leveling. Although there are some who disagree, many have agreed that Kaiju No. 8 has top-tier potential.

Episode 5 of Kaiju No. 8 mostly consisted of light-hearted scenes full of laughter and determination. This is because Kafka is finally a step closer to his lifelong dream of standing beside his childhood friend, Mina. Mina is known to be a powerful captain of the Defense Force, and despite being the oldest and lowest of his batch, Kafka is confident that he will someday equal her, specifically now that he is part of the Defense Force!

The episode 5, titled “Joining Up,” showed the successful graduates of the Defense Force. Kafka might have barely passed, but Soshiro Hoshina, the vice-captain of the Third Division, gave him the green light. However, the vice-captain has grown suspicious of Kafka due to the recent events involving the mysterious Kaiju No. 8.

The episode was not all about Kafka but all aspiring Kaiju fighters who went through the rigorous training. Their growing bond and fondness toward each other was also highlighted, which is one thing I love to see most in a show! I love it when the characters are casually hanging around with each other and being goofy, with no traces of jealousy, which was what episode 5 was all about! The episode’s enjoyment was massive, and when it ended with a major cliffhanger, fans were quick to pray for episode 6’s release!

Well, no more searching when episode 6 airs because we’ve got that covered. Episode 6 of Kaiju No. 8 will be released on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, though its availability on those platforms may differ depending on your region.

The first half of episode 6 will most likely feature Kafka’s first mission and the recent graduates of the Defense Force. It is expected that our boy will not ace his first mission with only an attack power of 0.001%. But what makes this episode exciting is the question, “Will Kafka take his kaiju form in his first mission?”

Whether he will or will not choose to use the kaiju form, I sincerely hope that Kafka acts with extreme caution since losing his dream before it began would be heartbreaking. Fingers crossed for episode 6!

