When and Where to Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2

Season four of Demon Slayer is now underway. Tanjiro’s training continues, this time under the tutelage of the Stone Hashira, Himejima. The current season adapts the Hashira Training arc, covering chapters 128–136. Now, with the first episode under our belt, when can we expect episode two?

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko, as they aim to move forward after the murder of their family by demons. While Nezuko is turned into a demon (albeit one able to control themselves) Tanjiro sets off to become a demon slayer, determined to protect his sister and defeat the one that murdered his family, the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji. There is much for Tanjiro to learn before he is capable of taking on Muzan, and learning from the Hashira (the highest-ranking demon slayers) is vital for his success.

Tanjiro has already learned much from members of the Hashira, including the Flame Hashira, Sound Hashira, and Mist Hashira. Now he, along with his comrades Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma, must move forward together to prepare for the war that’s on the horizon as Muzan sets his sights on attaining Nezuko. Nezuko has only grown in strength and has now attained the ability to exist as a demon in sunlight, giving her a huge advantage over other demons who would perish under the sun.

What happened in episode 1?

For those who saw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training back in February, you already knew what was coming here. The movie gave us an epic action scene between Obanai and Sanemi, showing us the true power of the Hashira, something we will likely see more of throughout this season that focuses so heavily on them. Fans will be desperate to finally see what Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is capable of.

Episode 1 also brought back some of the levity of the show by bringing Zenritsu and Inosuke back to the scene. These two were missed in the last season, and having them back only adds to the overall enjoyment of the show. It was a solid start to the season, with fans now desperate for more.

Where and when can I watch episode 2?

Episode 2, “Pain of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka” wasn’t covered in the film, so this will be a fresh look for all fans. The episode will dive deeper into one of the most prominent Hashiras featured in the show, Tomioka, the Water Hashira. It was he who first found Tanjiro and Nezuko, and he who instructed Tanjoiro to become a Demon Slayer.

Given the limited source material for this arc, this season is not set to contain as many episodes as former seasons. The season premiered on May 12, and the second episode is set for release on May 19 and can be found on Crunchyroll, where you can also watch the first three seasons. You can also catch up on Netflix, which has the first three seasons, and will likely air the fourth season, though at a slightly later date.

