‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 260 Spoilers Are a Huge Deal

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 16, 2024

Everybody believed I was delusional when I placed faith in Gojo Satoru’s return to Jujutsu Kaisen, but Gojo Satoru believers like me might have the last laugh, according to leaks of the latest manga chapter.

There are several signs that point towards Gojo Satoru’s return. It wouldn’t be something that sprung out of nowhere, especially when Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, seems to have a strong dislike for our Honored One. Satoru’s return to the narrative is planned and may have to do with binding vows.

In order for Satoru to survive being torn in half, he might have made a binding vow in exchange for his resurrection. Most fans believe he sacrificed his six eyes for this, but another possibility is that Gojo Satoru was patched together by Shoko Ieiri with her unmatched reverse cursed technique. However, both scenarios could be true at the same time. Gojo might have a binding vow to preserve his life, and Shoko expedited his healing.

Is Gojo alive in chapter 260?

The leaked manga panel describes “a ghost that Sukuna has slain with his hands.” This line can be interpreted in a couple of ways. Most, like myself, believe that Gojo has been resurrected from the dead after all hope seemed lost. But if you look at it from a bleaker perspective, Sukuna might be hallucinating and have seen Gojo in a trance.

If Sukuna is seeing things, that might mean that he himself has been critically hit by Yuji and Todo’s attacks. It’s possible that Gojo Satoru is still dead, and he haunts Sukuna in the afterlife. We may not have the return of our beloved Gojo, but we’ll be at peace with the knowledge that his students were able to deal a fatal blow to the King of Curses. All of this is just speculation, and we’ll only know the truth about Gojo’s fate when we read Chapter 261 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Todo and Yuji are Safe

There’s more to be happy about with Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Todo can still use his cursed technique, Boogie Woogie, with a prosthetic hand. Additionally, he and Yuji are working hand in hand to defeat Sukuna. We can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the coming chapter won’t be riddled with tragedy.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.