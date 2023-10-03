How Much ‘Loki’ Do We Have Headed Our Way?

Season two of Loki is right on our doorsteps, and we’ve all been able to breathe a collective sigh of relief, given that the early responses have come in hard, fast, and positive for this particular round of time-hopping shenanigans. All we need now is for The Marvels to stick the landing, and the MCU will have finally broken free of its one-step-forward, equal-or-greater-steps-back pattern.

In Loki‘s case, of course, it will be several tiny steps that make up that aforementioned big step, being an episodic adventure and whatnot, but how many mini-steps are there, exactly?

Here’s the complete Loki Season 2 episode count

Like its preceding, inaugural run, the second season of Loki will consist of six episodes, bringing the total number of Loki episodes to 12.

Eric Martin penned all six episodes of season two after serving as the scribe for just two episodes last season, including the season finale which he tag-teamed with Michael Waldron. Kasra Farahani, Jason O’Leary, and Katharyn Blair also boast writing credits on the second season.

Season two showrunners Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, a tried-and-true Marvel duo as proven by their work on Moon Knight, helm most of the episodes from the director’s chair, while Dan DeLeeuw and Farahani also help shore up those duties.

Across its six episodes, the season will follow Loki and his ragtag team of current and former TVA associates as they hurtle across time and space, reconnecting with allies old and new while fighting for the future of the TVA, insofar as the TVA can conceivably gel with the concept of a future, of course.

The first episode of the second season of Loki will be released on Disney+ on Oct. 5 (a day earlier than the originally planned Oct. 6), with subsequent episodes dropping every following Thursday until the season finale on Nov. 9.

